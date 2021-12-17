Pushpa superstar Allu Arjun reveals his all-time FAVORITE Bollywood star and why he still loves her today – guesses?

One of the most anticipated films of the year 2021 is Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun. The film, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, and directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, hits the big screen on the big screen on December 17, 2021 and has been in the headlines from the start, with its fantastic promotional material. , and we’re not just talking about the trailer. Finally, Allu Arjun landed in Mumbai a day before his film’s release to meet the Bollywood media, putting the finishing touches on Pushpa’s promotion. When asked who he loved most in Bollywood, Allu Arjun took the name of a very old actor, multiple National Award winner, and explained in detail how this actor left such a huge impact on him. Read also – Pushpa: Allu Arjun reveals how his character was strongly INFLUENCED by Rajinikanth

By naming the Bollywood star, said Allu Arjun, I have always admired Amitabh Bachchan very much from a young age. Just its range when I was younger impressed me so much and now, given its longevity, it’s something else. And the kind of work he always does is on a whole new level. We can all aspire to do a job like this, to have this king of longevity and high standards in your career is a dream, and Amitabh sir is the one we all admire when it comes to it. Read also – Pushpa sold at INSANE amount to distributors; here is how much it has to recover to be a hit, a superhit or a blockbuster

Addressing comparisons between his character, Pushpa Raj, and Rajinikanth, after the question was mailed to him at the press conference, the actor added: More than comparisons, I would say there is a major influence. I have always admired Rajinikanth sir, I have always been a huge fan of him. Also, I grew up in Chennai, so the influence was much bigger. I understand the culture of Chennai very well and also their films, and especially when it comes to Rajinikanth films, I have been watching them since I was little. So, it is not the comparison that should be seen, but the influence of Rajini sir in my work. A lot of my manners and body language are inspired by him, and in this movie the inspiration is so much more. Also read – Actress Pushpa Rashmika Mandanna trolled over her “too short” dress, “pant pehen na bhool gayi kya?”

The global rights to Pushpa including its film, OTT, satellite and audio rights were sold for an insane cumulative price of Rs. 250 crore. These are Baahubali level numbers. It is fascinating to see that the first part of the magnum opus got off to a good start even before it was released.

