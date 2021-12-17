How George Clooney picked a young Brooklyn resident for his next film





It was March 2020, the start of confinement, and Daniel Ranieri, then 8, was taking public safety more and more seriously. He decided to express his thoughts on the matter in a expletive-laden video presentation, imploring viewers to skip the parties and the casino. It has gone viral. Jimmy Kimmel ended up doing a live Zoom session with Daniel, comparing him to Joe Pesci. Less than five minutes after the broadcast, the folks at George Clooney were calling. A few days later, Daniel was cast in the next Mr. Clooneys movie, The tender bar. When my mom told me I had the part, I kept saying: What? I can not believe it. Oh my God, mom, I can’t believe it, said Daniel, who played the film’s main character as a child. I loved spending time with the actors. Everyone was really nice. George Clooney pulled baskets with me. He’s a very good player. My mother had a role. She plays one of my aunts. She didn’t have to audition.

The Tender Bar, based on the memoir by JR Moehringer, has just hit theaters and will be available on Amazon Prime from January 7.

Daniel, 10, lives with his mother, Danielle Ranieri, 51, a public school teacher, and his father, Stephen Cacioppo, 51, an electrician, in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. SATURDAY SET THE TONE If I go to church with my gaga, what do I call my grandpa, or my best mate or my boyfriend, my mom wakes me up at 7:30 am. Otherwise, I wake up on my own at 9 or 10 o’clock. play video games: Madden NFL, PlayStation 5, NBA 2K22, which is a basketball game on Saturday night. Sometimes it’s with friends on the phone or a friend goes to sleep, or I just play alone, so if I get up late I might sleep later. INDOOR SPORTS I do a morning stretch. Then I take my phone. I play mini-basketball on the hoop on my door, or soccer. I create a small end zone with an ottoman and a chair and try to get the ball through.

MOVEMENT OF CEREALS When I was 10, I had breakfast with my family. I just started pouring my own cereal, Special K Chocolatey Delight. I don’t choose the chocolate first because I won’t touch the rest, which I did with the Lucky Charms. I eat the marshmallows, drink the milk and leave the rest. Sometimes my dad makes chocolate chip pancakes or bacon and eggs. Then we talk about what we were going to do that day. ASSEMBLE TOGETHER If there is time, I make Legos. I just made this big white owl, with 1700 pieces, which took three days. The head is moving. I got help from my assistant, that’s what I call my grandfather when he works with me on this or on puzzles. I also made a Star Wars spaceship.

BOOKS, FIGURES, STARS I am in fifth year. I do my homework on Sunday; usually his reading or math. I have just finished Esperanza on the rise. It was really good and there were a lot of lessons, as always the respect for people and the fact that you have to rise above difficult circumstances. In science we were learning about stars and constellations, which is interesting. Schoolwork is very different from learning lines. For the film, we shot a different scene every day. They only gave me my lines for that day. Then I memorized them.

BALLS The football just ended on Sunday, so now I’m on two different flag football teams, which go from noon to 3. I’m wearing a jersey, which doesn’t have a number, but the name Raiders is on it. The pants say the Knights, which is the name of the league. I wear a hoodie if it’s cold and soccer gloves that have clips on them so I can catch the ball. My mother stays on the pitch all the time, bundled up, and drives me to my grandparents after the game. They only live for three or four minutes. GRAND PARENTS They are both 81 years old. My grandfather had a bad cold so he hasn’t gone to the gym for two weeks. Usually he goes there every day. My mother grew up in the house where they live. He and I sit at the dining room table and build Legos or do puzzles. We had a pandemic 1,000 piece puzzle. It was from Yoda. It took a year to do it because it was all the same color, green. You didn’t know which room comes in where because there was so much green.

BEST FRIENDS Sometimes we go to the card cave, which is a card store, and he buys me an NBA mystery box, which has 500 cards, but you don’t know what you get. I’m not throwing them away as they could be valuable so you need to be careful. I look at them and hope we find a good one, like a rookie or very young players, because they can be worth a lot of money. Some of my best finds are LeBron and Shaquille. We put them in plastic sleeves.

SUNDAY SAUCE My grandmother makes Sunday dinner with sauce. Last week we had rigatoni and meatballs in tomato sauce. She does it from scratch in the morning. I don’t know what she does, but the flavor is really great. My grandfather buys fresh bread and dessert after church. My favorite is the cannoli. After dinner I help make coffee or espresso, which I sometimes have the right to have. My grandfather also taught me how to make bacon and eggs, do push-ups and sit-ups, and ride a bike, which I can do with one or no hand. He also picks me up and drops me off at school. SPORTS GAMES I was home at 8 o’clock. I shower, put on my pajamas and then it’s more football. (If there’s a game, we also watch it while we have dinner.) During commercials, I play basketball in the house or I’m on my phone. I could text Ben and Tye and sometimes George. They are like my family. I ask them how they are doing or I tell them that I miss them. And they come back to me. Tye sent me a puzzle and some PlayStation games. It’s like a brother.

SCREEN TIME I’m in bed at 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. I watch basketball games on YouTube on my phone. Staring at the screen makes my eyes feel tired and drowsy. Then I go to bed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/17/nyregion/daniel-ranieri-tender-bar.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos