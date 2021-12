DC’s Blue Beetle sets 2023 theatrical release date – The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Blue beetle going from streaming to movie theaters. The Superhero Project was originally developed for WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max, but Warner Bros. announced Thursday that it will hit theaters on August 18, 2023 instead. Blue beetle is the first DC film centered around a Latin superhero, played by Cobra Kaiby Xolo Maridueña, and by filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Maridueña plays teenager Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers when he encounters alien armor. It was one of several DC films in development for streaming, with Bat girl. Theatrically, Warners put The last train to New York for April 21, 2023. The film is directed by director Timo Tjahjanto, screenwriter Gary Dauberman and producer James Wan. This is a version of the famous Korean zombie movie Train to Busan. This, an animated Wizard of Oz– Inspirational movie, is scheduled for release February 2, 2024. It is directed by Alex Timbers, written by John August and produced by Derek Fray. On the streaming side, writer-director Megan Park The consequences arrives January 27, 2022. It stars Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch and Will Ropp, as well as John Ortiz, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley. Steven Soderbergh’s thriller Which is scheduled for release February 10, 2022. It hails from writer David Koepp and stars Zoë Kravitz, Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Ratray, Jacob Vargas and Rita Wilson. Koepp and Michael Polaire produce. Moonshot, from director Christopher Winterbauer, is scheduled for release March 24, 2022. Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Zach Braff are starring. It’s a sci-fi romantic comedy set on Mars. Warner Bros., which has sent its full 2021 release date and date to HBO Max, will resume exclusive theatrical windows in 2022, with its films airing on the streaming service 45 days after they hit theaters.

