Nicole Kidman has fun playing Lucille Ball





LOS ANGELES, December 17 (Reuters) – Nicole Kidman is having fun. The Oscar-winning Australian actress got her first real chance at physical comedy playing beloved American comedian Lucille Ball on “Being the Ricardos” and she loves it. “In ‘Moulin Rouge’ I had a bit of physical comedy and stuff, but I rarely had access to those things,” Kidman said. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “It was glorious to do it.… It was so liberating and exciting, and also making people laugh, it’s also like, What? It’s, like, fun!” she added. “Being the Ricardos,” streaming on Amazon Prime from Tuesday, goes behind the scenes of the 1950s comedy television series “I Love Lucy” to chronicle a week in the life of Ball and her real husband and co- Desi star Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem. Actress Nicole Kidman attends the “Being the Ricardos” premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, United States on December 6, 2021. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni Ball’s career is threatened by claims she was a Communist, while the couple’s personal lives are shaken by rumors that Arnaz cheated and Ball is newly pregnant. Kidman’s initial cast met with elite shots on social media earlier this year, with fans complaining that the “Big Little Lies” star did not look like the exuberant Ball. Criticism rocked Kidman as she prepared to shoot the film, but director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin convinced her to brush off the comments. “I said yes to the role. So I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I’m not right,'” Kidman said. “(Sorkin) just believed in myself even when I didn’t believe in myself.” Reviews for the film have been mostly warm, with some of the most welcome praise coming from Ball and Arnaz’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz. “It’s really amazing,” Lucie Arnaz said in a YouTube video after watching the film. “Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul. She crawled into her head.” As for Bardem, Arnaz said the actor has “everything my dad has – he’s got his wit, his charm, his dimples, his musicality.” Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Writing by Jill Serjeant Editing by Leslie Adler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

