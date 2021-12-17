Entertainment
I strongly encourage you to go see this film
Like I said last week we were getting ready for SPIDERMAN !!!! However, don’t expect a spoiler-filled review. I can’t do this to you! I’m going to mention how this movie starts and you won’t have much else this week. I will tell you now that you are going to have fun. This is the third film in the Spider-Man films directed by Tom Holland.
What I’ve always liked about Spider-Man (one of my favorite cartoons growing up) is the way he was relatable. A “normal” nerdy guy who becomes a hero. As we’ve seen over the past 20 years, there have been three more interpretations of Spider-Man. We had Tobey Maguire (who I grew up with) then came Andrew Garfield for two movies and now we have the latest version of Peter Parker. Tom Holland.
Comparing the three Spider-Mans (Men?) Everyone has a favorite, mine was Tobey Maguire and while I would like more of his story, it’s Tom Holland’s turn. However, based on the trailers, we can take a look at the old villains of the other entries fighting Tom Holland. Brilliant! So would this be the best movie of the year ???
On the film.
The only spoiler you’ll get is the end of the last movie (Far From Home). It starts immediately after the end and (SPOILER ALERT !!!! Mysterio “Jake Gyllenhaal” tells the world who Spider-Man really is… .PETER PARKER!) Ok, spoiler. But seriously, please watch the last movie before this one because you will be lost if you don’t know how this one ends. Yeah, I spoiled that aspect, but it’s rampant in the trailers and it’s the last piece of the new movie you get. No more details.
On the technical aspects. My brother Aaron and I saw this in 3D. Tickets are hard to find. I was honestly disappointed with the 3D version and intend to see it again on the biggest screen possible. The CGI works, but for me there wasn’t a whole lot going on for Spider-Man (Holland). Go fight this bad guy… ok next. A little disappointing.
There are a few scenes where you are flying through the air with him that work but I was a little disappointed throughout. However, the actors all work here! It was nice to see old villains working with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the playful jokes. The supporting cast is great of course. MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Batalon) all continue to be more comfortable in their roles and fit in well with our lead. Another saving grace is HUMOR! I really found it more of a comedy than an action movie. In many scenes, myself and the audience burst out laughing. I did not expect that.
This review is light on the details. I can’t tell you the twists and turns of this movie, but I can tell you to walk it. This is not a 5 star movie for me. The pieces were there, all the makings of a masterpiece, but it seemed there wasn’t enough for the cast. With such a long runtime, it felt short but like we had a dialogue-packed action movie. I still STRONGLY encourage you to go see it and see it at the movies. My brother says 5 out of 5 stars. I disagree. It was good but not great. 3 and a half stars out of 5
