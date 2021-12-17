Entertainment
It’s an accommodating and united industry: Priya Banerjee | Bollywood
Actress Priya Banerjee, who moved from Canada to start her acting career with a Telugu film, says that not once in her seven years in the country has she not been felt in its place or left out.
My very first movie To kiss with Sesh Adivi took me to Tollywood. I was able to be a part of this amazing work environment with a streamlined work schedule. At first the language seemed really difficult but the team helped me learn and understand Telugu. I never felt I was out of place here, said the youngster seen in projects like Hello Mini, Twisted-3, Baarish and more.
Besides, even in Mumbai, I meet so many people who are not from here, but they work here and it is their home now. Plus, the entertainment industry itself is very accommodating and supportive, she adds.
While Banerjees’ initial stint was mostly in the south, his Bollywood break eventually came with Jazbaa with greats like Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai and the late Irrfan Khan. She says: When I heard that Shabana Maam (Azmi) would play my mother, it was a little intimidating at first. It’s amazing, my first scene in Bollywood was with the exceptionally talented actor. They were all so encouraging and after the rehearsals were over I didn’t even feel nervous. Although she was so experienced, she was so down to earth.
Banerjee was part of several web projects even before OTT became the booming medium we know.
With the movies, I was in desperate need of picking up some out-of-the-box content and that’s when OTT came to my rescue. Good roles with great stories came to me and I gladly followed my instincts. And see how this medium has transformed our lives. I feel blessed to have accepted these offers. Today I’m a part of a few amazing multi-star web series featuring great OTT platforms and playing amazing characters that are sure to please my fans, says the Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka actress, is only waiting for the resumption of international flights so that she can visit her family in Canada.
