‘Nightmare Alley’ exposes misogyny in the heart of black Hollywood
Guillermo del Toros Nightmare Alley is a classic black. There’s a morally ambiguous male protagonist with a woman he should choose and a good-looking villain he shouldn’t. There is also a core of misogyny, although the film is unusually clear on how this misogyny relates as much to male psychodrama and fear of manhood as it is to actual women.
Stan, we learn, has some kind of rift in his soul, a void that cannot be filled. Stan looks at Stan like a man looking in a funhouse mirror.
Based on the 1946 William Lindsay Greshams novel, the film begins with the handsome wanderer Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) joining a carnival as a laborer. He quickly becomes attached to a mental act and begins to learn the ropes of mind reading. Soon, he convinces the maid Molly (Rooney Mara) to give up her act of electrocution and become his assistant in a two-person show. They succeed until Stan finds himself embroiled in the mysterious psychologist, Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett). With her help, he begins to market himself as a spiritualist capable of speaking to the dead. He finds a lucrative mark in the wealthy and paranoid Ezra Grindle (Richard Jenkins). And then, as in blacks, things inevitably fall apart.
Lilith, whom Blanchett plays with sensually hard angles and an icy gaze, is the femme fatale. But she only shows up for more than half of the film. The real antagonist is Stan himself. Or more precisely, Stan himself. Stan, we learn, has some kind of rift in his soul, a void that cannot be filled. Stan looks at Stan like a man looking in a funhouse mirror.
In a film that makes at least one explicit reference to psychoanalytic theory, Stan presents a classic Oedipal case. He’s locked into a love / hate relationship with older, powerful men as surrogate father figures. Pete (David Strathairn) the carnival mentalist who guides him, the carnival owner Clem (Willem Dafoe), Ezra Grindle: these are all dads he must appease, destroy and try to replace. But is he the powerful mentalist, with abilities beyond the perception of mortals? Or is he like the circus geek, crawling in a filthy cage, more animal than human, biting chickens’ heads in exchange for a taste of whiskey?
Stan’s cut in half gives it depth and complexity. But it’s also a kind of shell game. Stan explains repeatedly that the way you trick a brand is to give them what they want. And probably, moviegoers will see Stan and want him to be the hero of a Horatio Alger story, a little boy who does it all.
The movie encourages you to embrace the kind, enthusiastic version of Stan who expresses sympathy for the geek and professes his undying, innocent love to Molly as the real Stan. The Stan who gets angry, or accidentally poisons a mentor, or pushes women aside, has been led astray by this femme fatale. You encourage her to destroy her and to achieve her better and truer destiny.
Still, Stan specifically says he’s attracted to Dr. Lilith Ritter because they’re not both good. And the further you go in the movie, the more it becomes clear that the timeline of the corruption is completely wrong. Stan’s capacity for violence, deceit, and indifferent cruelty precedes Lilith.
The femme fatale is then a sort of projection or distraction. Lilith delves into her mind as a psychiatrist. But she’s already a symbolic figure in her dreams too, not so much a person as a symbol of Stan’s own desire for power, sex, violence, and even degradation.
Male degradation appears less often on lists of typical patriarchal fantasies. But it’s an integral part of Nightmare Alley.
It’s not much of a surprise that men are drawn to power, sex, and violence. Male degradation appears less often on lists of typical patriarchal fantasies. But it’s an integral part of Nightmare Alley, and the film shows how closely that desire matches up with its more common compatriots.
Stan’s weakness in the face of powerful father figures, drink, and especially Lilith, is an excuse. You don’t sympathize with the all-consuming and abusive father. But man transformed into a crying and crawling child elicits pity, empathy and what feminist philosopher Kate Manne calls hemopathy. Just like the tears of accused sexual abuser Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing, helped him present him (along with some observers) as the aggrieved party, just as Stans’ tears at the outcome cleanse and justify.
There are blacks who reject misogyny and patriarchy, like the remarkable Dorothy B. Hughes In a Lonely Place. Nightmare Alley is a staunch genre exercise rather than subversion, and it uses the full range of dark tropes to make you hate Lilith.
But in the best carny lore, del Toro shows you how you are being manipulated even while he is manipulating you. Stan the man and Stan the geek, strong and weak, swap places in plain sight, telling you it’s a trick all the time. And the thing is, he can’t lose, because when he does, he gets you to support the poor loser against the woman who hurt him.
