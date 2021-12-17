From masks to clubs: How Covid measures stack up in the UK | Health policy

Social distancing

In Wales, a 2-meter social distancing will be mandatory in offices, and measures including one-way systems and physical barriers will be introduced in businesses to protect customers and staff, from December 27.

In Scotland, the government has said businesses need to revert to the kind of protections in place at the start of the pandemic to avoid overcrowding, such as physical distancing and table service in bars. His advice also includes reverting to one-way systems on premises, ordering via apps and the use of displays at service points.

Face masks

In England, face covering has become mandatory in most indoor public places, as well as on public transport, and people have been advised to work from home if they can.

Wales encourages people to wear face coverings and wash their hands.

By law in Scotland, anyone over the age of 12 must wear a face covering indoors, with some exceptions, and new guidelines stress that masks must be worn inside all businesses.

To go out

England has the UK’s most relaxed rules, despite new restrictions introduced after a vote in the House of Commons this week. It is now mandatory for nightclubs and large venues to check the Covid status of visitors over 18. People will have to justify a double vaccination or a negative test.

This applies to indoor events with 500 or more attendees where people are likely to stand or move around, such as concert halls; outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees, such as music festivals; and all events with 10,000 or more participants, whether indoors or outdoors, such as sports stadiums.

In Wales the government encourages people to test negative on the lateral flow test before going shopping or meeting people; meet in well-ventilated areas, preferably outdoors; and space out socialization to allow testing days in between. Nightclubs in Wales will be closed from December 27, with a $ 60million fund to support affected businesses.

Scottish Premier Nicola Sturgeon urged people to limit their socialization to three households. She stressed that she was not asking anyone to cancel Christmas, but advised people to limit their socialization on either side of the holidays. From Friday, Scottish businesses are legally required to take reasonable steps to minimize the transmission of Covid.

Stormont ministers will meet next Wednesday to consider potential new restrictions on coronaviruses. The current advice is that indoor gatherings should not have more than 30 people in attendance.

A program that requires people in Northern Ireland to prove Covid status to access a range of high-traffic venues and events will be made mandatory. Those wishing to access nightclubs, pubs, restaurants and other approved premises will need to provide proof of vaccination, a negative result on the lateral flow test or proof of a previous Covid-19 infection. The same rules will apply for entry to large indoor and outdoor events such as concerts and sporting events.

Work at home

Advice from England is that people should work from home if they can. Anyone who cannot work from home should continue to work, but are encouraged to have regular lateral flow tests.

In Wales, from December 27 it will be compulsory to work from home whenever possible.

The Scottish government has announced that allowing staff to work from home where possible will again become a legal requirement for employers from Friday.

In Northern Ireland working from home is recommended where possible.

Nursing homes

Residents of care homes in England will be allowed to receive visits of up to three nominees during the Christmas period.

The Welsh government is urging people to reduce contact with others, especially if Christmas plans include seeing older or more vulnerable people.

In Scotland, visits to nursing homes were limited to two households.

Vaccination

Boris Johnson has stepped up the encore jab campaign, with people 18 and over able to secure their third jab starting this week.

In Scotland, anyone over 18 can book a reminder appointment online.