Hollywood on the verge of COVID outbreak as Omicron grows

On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted a boisterous premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a widely anticipated superhero adventure to spawn a new COVID era record opening weekend. The red carpet outside of the Regency Village Theater in Westwood – where industry elites and stars gathered after being shown full vaccination proof and a negative PCR test to watch Peter Parker save the world – was packed of fans, journalists and social media influencers all vying to get a look at stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Many people in the crowd were screaming and unmasked.

A few days later, the rumor began to circulate that a top agent at one of the top talent agencies tested positive for COVID-19 after attending both the premiere and the after plus Selective from Holland for about 75 people off Sunset. It was up to Holland’s team to let people know about the outbreak. The potential exposure to the highly contagious virus and its latest variant, the Omicron, shows how quickly the public health situation in the United States has evolved in recent days. It’s a dramatic turn of events that has jeopardized the entertainment industry’s tenuous recovery efforts.

While it’s not yet clear what percentage of the increase the Omicron variant represents, health officials are hopeful that the variant will cause less severe disease than the Delta variant. Hospitalizations due to COVID have increased by 20% in the past two weeks, according to the New York Times.

Social life in Hollywood had all but resumed in recent months, with cocktails for voters, sensational movie premieres and energetic lunches five days a week. But things are changing quickly as agency and studio after studio uncovers groundbreaking cases of COVID within its ranks.

“Last week I would have said ‘yes’ to an office Christmas party or lunch or dinner,” said an independent film publicist. “In the last 24 hours everything has changed. I woke up this Thursday and canceled everything.

The sudden change in conditions has cast doubt on the viability of upcoming in-person events such as the Critics Choice Awards, Sundance Film Festival, and premieres of major films. Already, several Broadway shows have canceled performances or put on hiatus after members of their businesses tested positive for the virus, and several prominent restaurants in New York City have closed after staff were exposed. This week, CBS’s hit sitcom “Ghosts” ceased production until 2022 after there was a COVID case on set, and Netflix’s “The Crown” ended early for the holidays. amid growing virus cases. And it’s not all entertainment. A scheduled showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams has been postponed until next Tuesday after massive exposure to COVID.

For now, the companies are moving forward with plans to attend Sundance, which resumes events in person in Park City, Utah on January 20 after going virtual in 2021. But they plan to reduce the number of employees they send and privately acknowledge that many the stars may not feel safe are making the trek up the mountain amid a wave of COVID.

Other major events are looming or are waiting. Warner Bros. will go ahead with its San Francisco premiere tomorrow for “The Matrix Resurrections,” but participants must provide both proof of vaccination and a negative test. Technologically, CES 2022 is still an option for an in-person return to Las Vegas from January 5-8. CTA, the business group that produces the event, decided earlier this year that all attendees must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination and says it is actively following the new Omicron variant and following advice from health authorities. CTA expects attendance to drop by up to 50% from previous levels (CES 2020 attracted 170,000 attendees).

“The safety of our participants and partners is a top priority,” said a representative from CTA. “Although it is too early to determine the impact of [the Omicron] Alternatively, we will continue to monitor and adjust our health plans and protocols as necessary. “

The Critics Choice Awards, which will be held at the Fairmont Hotel on Jan.9 in Los Angeles, are still moving forward with their plans, though some observers believe the event could be revamped as an outdoor performance. The Hollywood Critics Association, which hosts its own show on Jan. 8, said it plans to have its show as scheduled … for now.

“In addition to following all national and local guidelines, you will need a negative Covid test within 48 hours of the event AND full proof of vaccination. If conditions require, we are fully prepared to take an alternative route to protect the health and safety of our guests and members, ”said HCA co-founders Scott and Ashley Menzel.

The situation in the United States may have apparently changed overnight, but other countries around the world have faced a dramatic increase in COVID cases in recent weeks. In the UK, Boris Johnson’s government appears reluctant to enforce lockdown restrictions before Christmas despite the Omicron variant pushing the daily COVID workload to new pandemic records. As of Thursday, more than 88,376 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, with more than 11,000 cases of Omicron identified to date.

Yet without official government guidelines asking businesses to shut down, theaters remain open and, as was the case during much of the pandemic, production may also continue under COVID protocols.

Phil Clapp, director of the UK Cinema Association, recounts Variety that despite the apparent ubiquity of the Omicron strain, “No one thinks that future announcements from a UK government will require cinemas to shut down.”

But the signs of Omicron’s spread and its impact on the industry are increasingly being felt – most notably in the West End, where headlines like Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley with “Cabaret” have had to cancel performances. performance following COVID cases in the company. What is promising, however, is that theaters are largely canceling selected performances or a week or two of shows, rather than shutting down productions entirely.

Elsewhere, most of the parties that happened on this side of December 10, including Discovery’s lavish Christmas drink event on December 15, were called off in no time, with few companies willing to risk becoming a mass-market event.

John McVay, the boss of the powerful producer trade organization Pact, lamented having to put away his “midnight blue tuxedo” for the group’s glitzy 30th anniversary gala, which was originally scheduled for July, then postponed to mid-December, and now postponed to June.

The Scottish executive, a vocal spokesperson for the production community, said that while productions like Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ must have ended early before the holidays, the film and television production did not feel the pressure. Omicron pain for the most part. This is largely because production slows down during the winter months anyway, and because industry-leading COVID protocols “always maintain high levels of safety on production.”

“Because everyone has so much experience with suspensions and restarts, people are smart about the way they handle things,” says McVay. “It’s not like at the beginning when people didn’t know what they were doing. It is the normal way of doing business now, unfortunately. “

McVay says a wave in winter doesn’t create as much of a headache in the UK because it’s not peak production time. “In the spring it will be more manageable because that’s really when production starts up again.”

The squeeze, however, will be on insurance. The UK has moved quickly to secure a government-backed compensation fund to cover productions affected by COVID which has been repeatedly extended, most recently from October 2021 to April 2022. However, McVay points out that As new variants emerge and wreak havoc, the concern is that commercial insurers are reluctant to come back and support productions in the future.

In New York and Los Angeles, everyone seemed to know at least one person in their immediate circle who had tested positive or was showing signs of COVID. Many sick people had been vaccinated or boosted, which amplified the feeling of anxiety.

But there were encouraging signs that the general public isn’t as fearful or is at least learning to live through our new pandemic standard. On Thursday, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” broke records for a pandemic release, opening for $ 50 million in previews. Only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avengers: Endgame” fared better.

“It’s young children and men,” said an exhibitor industry executive. “They just aren’t afraid of contracting COVID. They want to go out and have a good time.