Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify at her sex trafficking trial | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime partner who was accused of sex trafficking after the financier’s death, will not take a stand in her own defense.
U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan asked the 59-year-old British socialite to appear in court on Friday afternoon, explaining that Maxwell had the right to testify in his own defense or to refuse to do so.
Your Honor, the government has not proven his case beyond a reasonable doubt, so there is no reason for me to testify, Maxwell replied, defiantly.
Maxwell’s attorneys offered a fiery defense, describing her as a scapegoat targeted by the government because prosecutors could no longer bring Epstein to justice after committing suicide in a federal dungeon in August 2019 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial.
Although not testifying in front of the jury, Maxwell appeared active in her defense throughout the three weeks of the trial, frequently writing notes to her attorneys and hugging them as she walks in and out of court each day. . As Maxwell declared his intention not to testify, lawyer Bobbi Sternheim’s arm was wrapped around her lower back.
His defense called another of Jeffrey Epstein’s former lovers to the stand earlier Friday: a former Miss Sweden, New York doctor and tabloid personality who told the jury that she trusts the financier with her young daughters and has denied participating in a sex group meeting with a key accuser.
Eva Andersson-Dubin, 60, testified that she dated Epstein occasionally from 1983 to the early 1990s, before he dated Maxwell.
Epstein and Andersson-Dubin remained friends after their split, and in 1994 she married another wealthy financier, Glenn Dubin, with whom she had three children.
One of the main accusers in the Maxwell trial, identified in court only as Jane to protect her identity, said a woman named Eva participated in a group sex experiment with Epstein.
One of Maxwell’s attorneys asked Andersson-Dubin if she had ever had group sex with Jane on Friday.
Absolutely not, she replied.
When asked if she had ever been in Epstein’s sexualized massage group with Jane, she replied: I haven’t.
Later, Andersson-Dubin admitted to having memory problems during cross-examination.
It’s very hard for me to remember anything from afar, ”said Andersson-Dubin. “My family notices it, I notice it. It has been a problem.
The Dubins have denied knowing anything about Epstein’s sexual misconduct, but publicly supported Epstein when he was initially prosecuted and convicted of sex crimes in Florida in 2008. Another accuser of Epstein whose allegations not part of the trial of Maxwell, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, said she was trafficked to Glenn Dubin, among other powerful men, who have all denied his accounts.
As the Dubin children, including two daughters, grew up, they sometimes joined their parents on flights with Epstein, Andersson-Dubin said.
She testified that Epstein loved his children and that the children regarded him as an uncle, sometimes calling him Uncle F, an apparent abbreviation of his name, minus the J.
When a defense attorney asked Andersson-Dubin if she had ever witnessed inappropriate behavior between Epstein and teenage girls, she replied: I didn’t.
The testimony came on the second day of Maxwell’s defense presentation, which could be completed as early as the end of Friday. Nathan said oral argument could take place on Monday and the jury could receive the case by the end of the day to begin their deliberations.
