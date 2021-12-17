Viggo Mortensen reveals which actor he replaced in “Lord of the Rings” trilogy: “I felt uncomfortable”

It’s hard to imagine an actor other than Viggo Mortensen playing Aragorn in Peter Jackson’s beloved the Lord of the Rings trilogy. But, in fact, another actor has been played the crucial role of the returning King of Middle-earth when production first began Rings Payment, The Fellowship of the Ring, which premiered in theaters twenty years ago on December 19, 2001. Shortly after filming began, Jackson made the tough call to replace his original Aragorn with Mortensen, a sticky situation for all. involved persons.

“I didn’t feel prepared,” Mortensen told Yahoo Entertainment of his entry into the role. “The other actors had been there for weeks and months in some cases, preparing for the arduous task of filming the entire trilogy. I felt so uncomfortable, as I had never been able to replace one. other actor. ” (Watch our video interview above.)

Jackson’s first choice for the role was Irish actor Stuart Townsend, who was 27 when he arrived in New Zealand to film. the Lord of the Rings in 1999. And, according to Mortensen, his age was the reason Jackson realized he had made an error in judgment. “I understood from the filmmakers that Stuart Townsend who is a great actor and was really perfect for the role was too young because he was the same age as the actors playing the Hobbits,” Mortensen explains. “They just needed someone who was a little older. It was just a bad luck situation.”

Viggo Mortensen in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which premiered in theaters 20 years ago. (Photo: Warner Bros./Courtesy of Everett Collection)

Interestingly, Mortensen who was 41 at the time of his casting was not the first older actor Jackson was considering. The filmmaker also reportedly approached Russell Crowe and Daniel Day-Lewis, who both turned down the opportunity. When the offer came to Mortensen, he went back and forth to see if he should take it, but was finally persuaded to say yes by his loving son of Middle-earth. The rest is history of cinema Fellowship of the Ring lit up the box office and turned The Lord of the Rings in the defining fantasy trilogy for a whole generation of moviegoers. And Mortensen’s intensely grounded and appropriately altered presence as Aragorn is one of the keys to the success of all three films.

While Mortensen may have felt unprepared when he first landed in New Zealand, the actor made sure to catch up quickly. The first sequence he shot was the Battle of Weathertop, and that required a crash course in sword handling. “The first thing I did when I landed was to learn how to do the required sword fighting,” he recalls. “It was good to do something physical first. And then the second thing I did was sit in the corner of Bree’s pub smoking a pipe in the shadows. are therefore both physical things that established the way the character moves and [his] physical presence. I was grateful that I wasn’t immersed in a dialogue scene! ”

Mortensen in a scene from The Fellowship of the Ring. (Photo: Warner Bros./Courtesy of Everett Collection)

Thinking about leaving Camaraderie two decades later, Mortensen says that all his the Lord of the Rings the experience helped him prepare to eventually direct his own feature film, Fall, which opened in theaters earlier this year. “Watching Peter Jackson and his crew… solving everyday problems and inventing new ways of filming was like a big, completely open and crazy film school,” he says. It was like getting paid to go to school and learn how to solve movie problems. It was wonderful.”

Oddly enough, Mortensen had a random and very cordial face-to-face with Townsend years after the Rings the trilogy was in the rearview mirror. “I ran into Stuart briefly on the street and said hello to him. He looked like a really nice guy, and he’s obviously a really good actor. It’s just one of those things that happened. come to our company, you know? ”

Elijah Wood as Frodo The Fellowship of the Ring. (Photo: New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection)

Mortensen Rings co-star Elijah Wood has had her own long, bizarre casting journey. During his Role Recall 2020 interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor revealed how he actively pursued the role of Frodo Baggins, the hapless Hobbit tasked with carrying the almighty One Ring to Mount Doom. “I knew who Peter Jackson was because I had seen Celestial creatures, Brain death and the scary ones and I loved them, “Wood recalls.” I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s perfect. What an incredible choice to make these films. ‘”

Wood’s excitement only grew after he was able to get an advanced preview of the script. “It was kept under lock and key,” he said. “You sat in a room, read it and that was it. The script blew me away: I remember coming home still feeling like I was in Middle-earth. such power over my imagination that I remember driving and imagining like orcs running beside my car! ”

With Jackson on an international scouting trip to assemble the super-size Rings actors, Wood was unable to meet him solo. And he didn’t want to audition in a casting alongside other actors just as eager to land the role. So he decided to make his own audition tape, even assembling his own Hobbit costume from materials he had rented from a costume store in Los Angeles.

“My friends helped me out, and we shot part of it at my house, and then we went to the nearby forest, which I think must have been in Griffith Park or something to shoot two more scenes from different angles. . Then we went to the Miramax offices that night and I cut it together. I took out the tape the next day and brought it to the casting office. This tape ended up being sent by FedEx to Pete. ”

While Wood’s video may have been a total DIY project, Jackson liked what he saw. The next time he passed through LA, the director met the enthusiastic young actor one-on-one. “A few months later my agent called and said, ‘Stay by the phone, you’re going to get a call. I picked up the phone … and Peter said’ Hi Elijah: you want to come. in New Zealand and being Frodo? It was life changing. ”

The Lord of the Rings The trilogy is currently airing on HBO Max.