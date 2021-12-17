Radio City Music Hall cancels other Rockettes Christmas shows





After canceling all four Friday performances of Radio City Music Halls during the Christmas show featuring the Rockettes after there were cases of groundbreaking coronavirus at the company, the show producers announced on Friday night that they would end its dissemination entirely due to the growing challenges of the pandemic. The show, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, was scheduled to run until January 2 with multiple performances each day. But it has not arrived at Christmas, or even the holidays that many school children in the city will start next week. It became the latest show to be rocked by an outbreak of coronavirus cases among cast and crew, as the virus surged in recent days in New York City. Earlier on Friday, producers had canceled all four performances scheduled for the day due to what the company described as groundbreaking cases of Covid-19 in production. At the end of the day, they had canceled the rest of the race.

We regret that we cannot continue the Christmas Show this season, the show said in a statement later today. We were hoping to get through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at over 100 shows over the past seven weeks. The move comes as Broadway has had to endure a series of cancellations unprecedented in its history. Four of the 32 current Broadway shows canceled their performances Friday night, including Moulin Rouge !, which hopes to resume on Saturday; Hamilton and Mrs. Doubtfire, which are closed until Tuesday, and MJ, a new musical about Michael Jackson, which announced it will be closed until December 27. The cancellations affect a variety of shows elsewhere in New York City and across the country. In downtown New York, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has canceled all of its remaining performances this week, citing positive coronavirus tests, while on Off Broadway, the Red Bull Theater has canceled its remaining performances of The Alchemist and Soho Rep has canceled the rest of their performances of While You Partied. Update Dec. 17, 2021, 6:03 PM ET In Los Angeles, the Center Theater Group has canceled several performances of its production of A Christmas Carol, while in Chicago, several shows have canceled performances, including a touring production of Pretty Woman. In a sign of growing concern over the Omicron variant, the Metropolitan Opera on Wednesday became the first major performing arts institution in New York to unveil a recall mandate: from January 17, all employees and members of the public Eligible for the encore shots will be required to prove that they received them to enter the opera.

In Radio City, members of the company said at least some of those on site were notified of the first round of cancellations via a public address system shortly before the scheduled 11am performance. The coronavirus pandemic: what you need to know Map 1 of 4 Pfizer vaccine in young children. The company said that a low dose of its coronavirus vaccine has failed to produce an adequate immune response in children 2 to 5 years old in ongoing clinical trials. The setback threatens to keep the vaccine in young children longer than many had hoped. The United States exceeds 800,000 deaths. Last week, Covid deaths in the United States surpassed 800,000, the highest number known of any country. About 75 percent of these deaths involved people 65 years of age or older. One in 100 elderly Americans has died from the virus. Some members of the company have been expressing concern for several weeks about the Covid-19 protocols put in place for workers. All employees of the Christmas Show must be vaccinated. But the theater had not demanded that employees be tested for the virus. And under Music Halls policy, masks were recommended but not required for artists, actors, and crew members. And not all members of the public were required to wear masks, as they are at all Broadway shows. Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which produces the show and owns the theater, said the protocols it had in place were completely safe and had been developed in collaboration with health and safety experts and had been used successfully in a list. shows in the hall since the end of the summer. Michael paulson contributed reports.

