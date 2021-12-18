Many other Bollywood celebrities on ED’s radar, Sukesh Chandrashekhar names Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty





Many other Bollywood celebrities are also on the ED radar in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar affair. Many other Bollywood celebrities are also on ED’s radar in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar affair. In the indictment filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the CEO also mentioned calling and speaking to many Bollywood celebrities. It was said in the indictment that in addition to actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, Thug Chandrashekhar also named Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. Mahathug Sukesh revealed in his statement that he has known actress Shraddha Kapoor since 2015. He said he helped Shraddha Kapoor in the NCB case. ED said in the indictment that Sukesh Chandrashekhar also named another Bollywood celebrity in her statement. He claimed he also knew actor Harman Baweja. Sukesh told ED that he plans to co-produce Kartik Aaryan’s next film, “Captain”. Sukesh even claimed that he even approached Shilpa Shetty for the parole of Raj Kundra. But all of Mahathag Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s claims were poorly explained by the director general of Tihar prison. Giving his position on the matter, he said all of Sukesh’s claims were false. Sukesh Chandrashekhar made many revelations In ED’s chargesheet, many revelations were made about Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In her statement, Sukesh also admitted speaking to the directors of Lion Entertainment of America for Jacqueline Fernandez’s international project. Along with this, he claimed that he was also in contact with a Dubai-based brand promotion company, so that Jacqueline could be promoted. The indictment says Sukesh confessed that he made phone calls to the CM Mamata Banerjee office in West Bengal to congratulate her during her stay in Tihar prison. Sukesh claims that even when Deputy Stalin became the CM, he received a reminder on these numbers. He also claimed to have spoken to Deputy Stalin. ED found evidence of the conversation between Jacqueline Fernandes and writer Advaita Kala during the investigation, details of the conversation between writer of film Advaita Kala and actress Jacqueline on WhatsApp have been received by the ED. Conversation between Jacqueline and the writer Advita On July 31, Jacqueline sent a WhatsApp message to writer Advita Kala asking for her email id. Along with that, Jacqueline also said that she also wanted to talk to the writer about something that would make her job easier. “He will make up for what I said.” Jacqueline then asked to call Advita at lunchtime. After that, there was a conversation between the two again on August 1. Also read: Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez was dating Mahathug Sukesh Chandrasekhar! Photographs captured by investigative agencies Also Read: Five Bollywood Celebrities On Delhi Police Radar In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case, May Soon Be Summoned for Questioning

