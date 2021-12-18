Peloton withdraws viral ad after actor Chris Noth charged with sexual assault





Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Less than a week later Peloton launched an advertisementfeaturingChris NothSex and the City character Mr. Big Noth is making headlines once again. Peloton removed viral advertisingof its social media platforms in the wake of Thursday’s Hollywood Reporter report thattwo women accused Noth of sexual assault. “Every charge of sexual assault must be taken seriously,” a spokesperson for Peloton said in an emailed statement to CNET. “We were not aware of these allegations when we introduced Chris Noth in our response toHBOis reboot. As we seek to find out more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived the social media posts. “ HBO representatives declined to comment. The women, whom THR has allowed to use pseudonyms, have come forward months apart – according to the report, the first in August and the second in October. The alleged assaults took place more than a decade apart, in 2004 and 2015. Noth denies the claims, calling them “categorically false”. In a statement to THR, he added, “The encounters were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I’m not sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “ A representative for Noth did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The two women, who apparently didn’t know each other, separately claimed that Noth’s reappearance in HBO Max’s new Sex and the City reboot,And just like thatpushed them to come forward. Actor Zoe Lister-Jones also presented allegations against Noth on Thursday, accusing her of “sexually inappropriate behavior” at a club he owned and where she worked and on the set of Law & Order, where she starred. alongside the leading role. actor. “During my interrogation scene, he had 22 ounces of beer under the table that he drank between takes,” she said in an Instagram post. “In one take, he walked over to me, sniffed my neck and whispered, ‘You smell good. “I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do. “My accounts are small compared to the accounts of assault that have been so courageously shared today,” Lister-Jones continued. “But navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to carry. And for the most part, there is no responsibility, no consequence.” A representative for Noth declined to comment on Lister-Jones’ claims. The Peloton ad appeared in response to a twist in Episode 1, which aired last Thursday, which saw Mr. Big die of a heart attack after a vigorous ride on a Peloton exercise bike. After the episode, Peloton went into damage control mode and the commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort was completed in just two days. The ad, which features a voiceover from Reynolds, stars Noth as Mr. Big alongside Jess King, the same actual Peloton instructor featured in the pivotal episode. “Are we going to take another round? Life is too short not to do it,” Noth said. Then, Reynolds steps in to remind you that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation.

