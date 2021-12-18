Vail Rec District announces winter race schedule





Vail Recreation District will host four races this winter ranging from uphill to downhill and featuring activities for runners, skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and more.

Quartier Vail Rec / Courtesy photo Get those running legs in shape, as the Vail Recreation District Winter Races are back in 2022 with four events around the valley. This includes the Arrowhead Uphill & Skimo on January 22, the Meadow Mountain Skimo on February 5, the Vail Mountain Winter Uphill on February 20 and the Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle Winter Running Race on March 12. marked routes, helpful race staff, great community vibe, amazing prizes, raffles and more. Arrowhead Skimo & Uphill: January 22 at 7:00 a.m. The winter racing season kicks off at Arrowhead, located west of Beaver Creek in Avon. This event, now in its third year, features climbing and skimo competition. Runners can choose between the climb, where only the ascent is timed, or the skimo, where the ascent and descent are timed. Runners can use any medium to climb the mountain, including snowshoes, skis, splitboards, or winter running devices. Skis or a snowboard are required to participate in the skimo competition, as are metal edges and helmets. Participants will ascend approximately 1,700 vertical feet and just under 2 miles from the base of Arrowhead Village to the top of the Arrow Bahn Express elevator. The uphill route will take participants to the Cresta and Pow Wow ski slopes, and the downhill route will be Golden Bear. Categories: Uphill skiing, uphill splitboard, non-ski uphill / splitboard, skimo (uphill and downhill) Cost: Adult $ 36 pre-registered, $ 47 day of; Student $ 25 pre-registered, $ 35 per day Meadow Mountain Skimo: February 5 at 8 a.m. The inaugural Meadow Mountain Recreation Districts winter run in 2021 was a success and is back this year. Expect the most authentic backcountry experience at the Vail Rec District Winter Races. The course is a loop of approximately 2 miles with 800 vertical feet of elevation gain. Runners will start and finish on the bench just above the Meadow Mountain parking lot and start the open slope towards spectators to the right (west). Just above the Everkrisp trail closure the skin trail begins and includes a mandatory boot pack section. Expert skiers will have to tie their skis to their bags during the race. Intermediate and beginner runners can support their skis. The skin trail leads to the top of the old chairlift. The route then crosses south before descending on the ridge to the start / finish area. Categories: Expert (three loops), intermediate (two loops), beginner (one loop) Cost: Adult $ 36 pre-registered, $ 47 day of; Student $ 25 pre-registered, $ 35 per day Winter climb of Vail Mountain: February 20 at 7:00 a.m. Climbers rejoice that the annual Vail Mountain Winter Uphill Run is back after a hiatus in 2021. Skiers, snowboarders and winter runners will tackle 2,200 vertical feet of groomed trails to reach Eagle’s Nest at the summit of the Eagle Bahn gondola at Lionshead. Vail Resorts and US Foods will provide breakfast for all event attendees at Eagles Nest after the race. This event is ideal for competitors and non-competitors with categories for each, and honors the memory of Vail local Lyndon Ellefson who was instrumental in launching the US men’s mountain running program. A portion of the registration fee will be used to support the US Mountain Running Team. Categories: Splitboard, ski and non-ski Cost: Adult $ 36 pre-registered, $ 47 the day of; Student $ 25 pre-registered, $ 35 per day 11th Annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle: March 12 at 10:00 a.m. Taking place at the Vail Nordic Center, the Shamrock Shuffle Winter Running Race is one of the district’s main events of the year. Choose from a 5K or 10K run and bring the kids for the fun 1K run to celebrate all that is green in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. After the race, there will be an after party at the Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse. Categories: Snowshoes and Yaktrax, and a category of running shoes not eligible for the prize Cost: Adult $ 30 pre-registered, $ 40 day of; Student $ 20 pre-registered, $ 30 day of Please note that for 2022 there is no serial registration, only individual race registrations. Sponsors for the 2022 Vail Recreation Districts Winter Races include Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law, Howard Head Sports Medicine, The Steadman Clinic, Town of Minturn, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead at Vail, Dynafit, Alpine Wine & Spirits, 808 Distillery, Alpine Quest Sports, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Cripple Creek Backcountry, Krueger Family Businesses, USA Mountain Running, Swix and Optic Nerve. For more information on any of these races, visit VailRec.com , contact the VRD sports department at 970-479-2280 or by email at [email protected] .

