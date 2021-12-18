Why the Moondrop and Suns voice actor is so familiar





The new animatronics in Security breach of the FNAF, Moon and Sun, sound familiar because the Moondrops voice actor was a part of Five nights at Freddy’ss before. Latest steel wools Five nights at Freddys is now available for purchase and play on PlayStation and PC. It’s not yet available on Xbox, but it should arrive in the relatively near future. While the game is a blast for the PlayStation and PC community, the two new animatronic games are particularly traumatic. Five Nights at Freddys: Security Breach | October 2021 State of Play Trailer < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 6215 Five Nights at Freddys: Security Breach | October 2021 State of Play Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/BJ3cLVRWPFU/hqdefault.jpg 889337 889337 center 13872 Who voices the Sun and the Moon in the FNAF security breach? Sun and Moondrop’s voice actor in Security breach of the FNAF is Kellen Goff. He confirmed his role again Five nights at Freddy’ss duo on Twitter in October (via Reddit). And he may sound familiar as he’s also the voice of Freddy Fazbear in the game. Aside from this entry, Kellen Goff previously played a role in the series as Funtime Freddy in 2016. Sister location. He also obtained 196 other credits on IMDB so there are many other titles by which you can recognize it, such as League of Legends and JoJos Bizarre Adventure. Who are the Moon and the Sun in the FNAF security hole? The Moon and the Sun are two brand new animatronics added to the Five nights at Freddys universe for Security breach. The two act in tune with each other in the Pizzaplex with Sun attacking while the lights are on and Moondrop stalking in the dark. They both look like jesters with bright and dark color combinations. There are a lot of bright and bubbly animatronics in the game, but these two are arguably the scariest ones as seen in YouTuber’s gameplay. Razzbowski. Other animatronics Below is a list of other animatronics that appear in the title: Freddy fazbear

Chica

alligator

Wolf

the music man In other news, DNF Duel opens beta start time, download and characters

