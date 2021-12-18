Spider-Man: No Way Home review: Consistent multiverse conflict | Entertainment

Spider-Man does everything a multiverse spider can do.

Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the third solo release of the Marvel Cinematic Universes (MCU) character Spider-Man as well as the 27th MCU film. It’s directed by the director of the previous entries, Jon Watts, and it’s written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The film begins with the immediate conclusion of the previous film, with Peter Parker’s secret Spider-Man identity being revealed to the world. As a result, everyone is fighting to get Peter Parker’s attention while harassing those who know him personally. Peter enlists Doctor Strange’s help to create a spell for everyone to forget about, but the spell goes awry and unleashes multiverse havoc that brings back the villains from the old Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home combines some of the best qualities of the MCU Spider-Man while also pitting him against some of the best villains from previous franchises. It’s a fun moment that really picks up after the halfway point, and it’s sure to please Marvel and Spider-Man fans.

The film brings back all of the key players from previous MCU films, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei. Along with Benedict Cumberbatch, they all do well in the movie playing the characters they’ve become over the past five years. While not my favorite iteration of Spider-Man, Holland takes on the role with energy and fun while leaning on those around him and thriving more fully than he ever has. previously.

In terms of Villains Return, this movie sees a whole slew of old faces returning to take the villain seats. From the old Sam Rami Spider-Man franchise, Willem Dafoe returns as Green Goblin alongside Alfred Molinas Dr. Octavius ​​and Thomas Haden Churchs Sandman. For the portrayal of the villain from The Amazing Spider-Man duology, Rhys Ifans Lizard and Jamie Foxxs Electro are also returning.

All of these returning villains are awesome and it’s fun to see them on screen again. It helps that their characters have been well established in their own films, so that they arrive on screen fully formed and ready to scold. It’s especially nice to see the excellent portraits of Dafoe and Molinas of their characters return.

The good part about these returning characters outside of the fun of the franchise is that it helps set up the multiverse as a tangible construct within the MCU, especially for the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. They are able to use it well and explain it in the context of this film.

However, the first half of this movie drags on for a short while as it not only has to reintroduce these villains but also navigate the aftermath of the previous film. This works for the most part, as he spends enough time trying to fix the current situation, before the bad guys show up, but it takes a minute to really pick up. That being said, the second half of the film really shines, with several sets that are fun, creative, and quite exciting. Along with that, it gives Hollands Spider-Man a better understanding and portrayal of the character.

There won’t be any loot here, so don’t worry about all of that. But there was a faint voice at the back of my head that was lingering throughout the movie.

Despite the fun and enjoyment the movie brings, these are mostly things that the MCU Spider-Man didn’t create. Seeing the villains return is wonderful, but it’s because of decades of nostalgia and time spent with these characters. It probably won’t affect anyone’s perspective on the film and it will certainly appeal to fans, but the film ultimately leans on its predecessors to land its final hits. It helps those moments to land and improve the movie accordingly.

The only other aspect of this production that is worth mentioning is its similarity to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It definitely looks like the filmmakers and producers watched the animated masterpiece and realized that they had to do something similar as well. At the very least, they did it well, but sometimes I almost preferred to watch this movie again.

Everything else including camera work, editing, and music serves the movie, it helps that these Spider-Man movies have a good theme to back it up while also incorporating old sheet music. At this point, it’s a typical Marvel fanfare, as it’s pushed down the production line, creating a usable product for everyone. This is only noticeable when it becomes exceptional, which is mainly the case in the history department. There’s a big technical element, and it’s the kaleidoscopic visuals that are brought in by Doctor Strange over the course of a set, but that’s about it. For the rest of the technical work, I’m fine.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is another good entry into the MCU, with some creative and fun elements that help it stand out a bit more. These elements are those taken from other versions of Spider-Man, but they all blend together to create a fun and memorable experience.

This new Marvel movie is almost guaranteed to excite MCU fans as well as Spider-Man fans everywhere. It’s a crowd pleaser to say the least, but it was an enjoyable time despite my fondness for other versions of this character.

It was nice to see familiar faces added to this movie and it improved the overall experience. It’s something that specific movie and character didn’t fully implement due to their own merits, but it was mostly done well nonetheless.

If there’s any tip to see it, go for it spoiler-free if you can, but have fun and the movie. It works at least when you can sit back and watch the movie with gleeful pleasure.

It helps to be able to watch Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina all day.

3.5 of 5 Torches