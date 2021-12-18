As Mr Big actor battles rape, how Chris Noth’s ex-lover issued restraining order

Just as Sex And The City aficionados got over the sudden disappearance of “Mr. Big” in a reboot of the TV series, they were faced with a much more heart-wrenching and real-life storyline.

Indeed, it is a story of sex and two cities; Surprisingly similar sexual assaults reportedly took place 11 years and 2,000 miles apart, involving star-struck female fans and actor Chris Noth, who played Big, Carrie Bradshaw’s on / off lover.

He faces allegations that he raped two young women: one in Los Angeles in 2004; the other in New York in 2015.

Model Beverly Johnson and Christopher Noth in 1993, the year they split

The women, known only by pseudonyms and who apparently don’t know each other, say they came forward after the new series (titled And Just Like That) triggered painful memories.

Noth “categorically” denied the allegations, insisting that sex with the two women was consensual.

However, his denials and the services of a high-end Hollywood law firm did not prevent a trickle of untoward developments for the 67-year-old actor.

Exercise bike maker Peloton on Thursday removed a video ad featuring Noth from its social media pages.

The ironic announcement was made after Big suffered a heart attack and “died” while in a squad in the first episode of the new series, causing the company’s stock price to drop. .

A company spokesperson said, “As we seek to find out more, we have stopped promoting this video and have archived associated social posts.”

As for Noth’s share price, it took another blow yesterday when it resurfaced that model Beverly Johnson, his girlfriend from 1988 to 1993, had issued a restraining order against him in 1995.

She reportedly told Beverly Hills Police that she feared for herself and her teenage daughter after their split from Noth.

In court documents, she allegedly accused him of beating her, threatening to kill her and her dog, and calling her up to 25 times a day. However, no charges have ever been laid against him.

Using social media, another actress claimed that Noth was “systematically sexually inappropriate” with a woman she worked with over a decade ago at a New York City nightclub he co-owned.

Zoe Lister-Jones, 39, claimed Noth was “consistently sexually inappropriate” with a woman she worked with over a decade ago at a New York nightclub he co-owned

Zoe Lister-Jones, 39, also claimed that by appearing in Law & Order, the 1990s television series that propelled Noth to fame, he ‘sniffed his neck’ when he was drunk on set. and whispered: “You smell good”.

Lister-Jones described him as a “sexual predator” who drank beer between takes.

Noth, who shares many of Big’s bon vivant traits, including a love of whiskey and cigars, once admitted to a “reckless” youth in Connecticut and California, where he often got in trouble for vandalism, drugs and horse rides.

He accuses the death of his father in a car accident in 1966, when he was 11, of having left “a crater in my life”.

Noth cites a fascination with Laurence Olivier and British theater for having inspired his acting career.

However, it is television rather than theater or cinema that has made a name for itself. In Law & Order, he played the role of fiery cop Mike Logan until he was sacked in 1995 after falling out with his creator.

There have been roles in several obscure films, including the 2016 low budget drama White Girl as a lawyer who rapes a drunk young woman, and has played a role in box office hits. -office, including Castaway with Tom Hanks in 2000.

The two women who accuse Noth of rape, ‘Zoe’ [not Ms Lister-Jones], 40, and ‘Lily’, 31, approached The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the bible of the entertainment industry, separately and months apart.

Noth, married since 2012 to Canadian actress Tara Wilson with whom he has two sons, wonders why his accusers have waited until now to come forward.

“The accusations made against me by people I have met for years. . . there are categorically false, ”he said in a statement.

“These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago: no always means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual.

In order to verify the women’s claims, THR spoke to their friends and co-workers.

Noth, pictured with Sarah Jessica Parker, shares many of Big’s good-natured traits and once admitted a “reckless” youth in Connecticut and California.

“Zoe” says she moved to Los Angeles at the age of 22 in 2004 to work at a “high profile company” of which Noth, then 49, was a client.

She said he would flirt and leave messages on his work phone. He was like a god to us.

Noth had an apartment in West Hollywood and according to “Zoe” account, he invited her to use the pool there.

In August of that year, she went to meet him with a friend.

They sat in the hot tub where he strewn her with questions about her college career.

She says the 6-foot-2 actor loaned her a book, and when she returned it to her apartment, he kissed her and she “tentatively kissed”, but then said she was leaving.

Noth allegedly moved her to the bed so that she was facing a mirror, removed her shorts and bikini bottoms, and raped her.

“It was very painful and I shouted, ‘Stop! ” she said. And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least have a condom?’ and he laughed at me.

When it was over, she said she “got out of there”. The friend who had gone with Zoe to meet Noth at the pool, and who is now a child psychologist in Boston, took her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital where Zoe said she was assaulted.

“I had stitches. Two policemen came. I wouldn’t say who it was, ”she told THR, saying she feared being fired.

Zoe’s former boss confirmed to THR that she learned of the attack later that day, but, at Zoe’s request, did not take the matter further.

Zoe was counseled for several months at a rape relief center, which her staff confirmed.

She says she came forward after seeing her mother recently die of cancer and deciding not to be “haunted at the end of my life.”

“Lily,” the second accuser, was 25 and worked at a New York City nightclub, No.8, in 2015 when she met Noth, then 60. She admits to being “really star struck”.

“He was hitting on me, that’s for sure. I was flattered, ”she told THR. “I knew he was married, which is a shame of me to admit it.”

He invited her to a Tuscan restaurant, Il Cantinori, where Carrie had celebrated her 35th birthday in Sex And The City.

A close friend, Alex, told him not to go. Lily replied that Noth had been “kind and respectful when I met him at the club.” . . it’s just dinner ‘.

But it wasn’t even dinner. After they sat down at the bar chatting and she drank too much wine, he suggested a nightcap in her apartment, where she “cautiously amused” his romantic overtures.

“He kept trying and trying and trying, and I shouldn’t have said more firmly and gone,” she said.

‘The next thing I knew he pulled his pants down [trousers] and he was standing in front of me. She says he then committed an indecent act on her.

Married Sex And The City star Chris Noth – pictured with wife Tara Wilson this month – has also been charged with rape and sexual assault by two other women

Then, “he was having sex with me from behind on a chair,” she continued. “We were in front of a mirror. I was crying when it happened.

Subsequently, she said that she felt “totally raped”.

Her friend Alex remembers that Lily was “quite hysterical” when she called her from a cab that night, but didn’t want to go to the police. The next day, she said she had “overreacted”.

THR says he reviewed the texts Noth and Lily exchanged in March and April 2015. In one he said, “By the way, I have to ask you, did you enjoy our night last week? ” I thought it was a lot of fun, but I wasn’t sure how you were feeling.

Lily replied, ‘Hmm. . . I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. I don’t want to go into details via text message, but I felt a little used.

Noth reportedly mentioned that he hoped to meet again for dinner or a drink, but Lily pushed him away.

‘Oh mysterious. . . where have you been, ”he texted her.

For an actor primarily famous for playing the romantic male lead in the iconic “gal pal” series, the allegations are particularly damaging.

When asked once if he liked to play mean jerks, he replied, “If they’re well written, they’re the funniest.”

He is unlikely to relish the script of this latest drama.