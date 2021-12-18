Sex and the Citys Chris Noth Charged with Sexual Assault; the actor denies the allegations

Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers as he arrives at the British Independent Film Awards in central London on December 2, 2018. Noth has been charged with sexually assaulting two women during separate encounters in 2004 and 2015, according to a report by The Hollywood Journalist.Joel C Ryan / The Associated Press

Actor Chris Noth has been charged with sexually assaulting two women during separate encounters that took place in 2004 and 2015, according to a report released Thursday.

The identities of the women were withheld by The Hollywood Reporter in order to protect their privacy, said the trade publication, which instead used pseudonyms for them.

Noth, 67, who starred in Sex and the City and appears briefly in his new sequel, And Just Like That …, said in a statement to The Reporter that the dating was consensual.

The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be 30 years or 30 days ago, no still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed, Noth said in a statement to the reporter.

It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women, he said.

Noths’ publicist did not respond to a request for further comment. A call to a lawyer listed as the representative was not immediately referred.

The two women contacted the Hollywood Reporter independently and months apart, according to the publication. One, with the pseudonym Zoe, said that the rebirth of the character of Noths Sex and the City, a town man nicknamed Mr. Big, sparked something in me and prompted her to reveal who he is. , she told the reporter.

She requested that her name not be released as she works in the entertainment industry and feared repercussions if identified.

Noth’s character dies in the opening episode of And Just Like That after suffering a heart attack as a result of intense training on a Peloton bike. The bike maker mocked the attention the episode garnered with an ad featuring Noth, but the spot was pulled on Thursday after the Reporters article was published.

At media request, the Los Angeles Police Department checked to see if there was an open investigation involving Noth and found none, Police Sgt. says Hector Guzman. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Office also has no open investigation, Capt.Richard Ruiz said.

Zoe, now 40, claims she was assaulted in Noths’ Los Angeles apartment in 2004 when she was 22. Shed met Noth because he was dealing with the company where she worked, according to the newspaper.

A friend told The Reporter that she took Zoe to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she said hangar staff were assaulted and treated for an injury. The friend, who is not identified in the story, said the police were called, but Zoe refused to name her attacker to them.

Her then-boss, who has not been identified, said Zoe told her about the attack later that day but asked to keep her private, the story says. In January 2006, Zoe sought counseling at a rape relief center, which the center confirmed to The Reporter while keeping the details private.

The other woman, called Lily, now 31 and a journalist, said she met Noth in 2015 when she was 25 and worked as a waiter in the VIP section of a new nightclub. -Yorkaise now closed. She recounted crying and feeling raped when Noth suddenly started having sex.

According to a friend identified by the reporter as Alex, a distraught Lily called her and told her that Noth had forced sex with her in her apartment. Alex said she refused his advice to call the police.

Lily told the post she didn’t remember the call.

In texts reportedly exchanged by Noth and Lily and reviewed by the reporter, Noth reportedly referred to our night out last week, calling it a lot of fun and adding that I was not quite sure what you were doing. felt.

In her response, according to the newspaper, Lily said that she certainly enjoyed his company but that I felt a bit used. She said she put off further dating attempts.

The allegations sparked a direct online message from actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked with Noth when he starred in Law & Order and was a guest star.

Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That, and I said, honestly, that I felt relieved, she wrote. He asked me why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator.

Lister-Jones recalled how, during a take, he leaned down to sniff her neck and said: You smell good.

