Halle Berry opens up about Zendaya and the process of making “Bruised”

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to choose the person who represents the future of Hollywood.

This year, Halle Berry is making a career dream come true by taking the director’s chair with “Bruised,” where she plays Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter looking for one last big game. Berry knows what it’s like to be counted. It’s been 20 years since she became the first – and still the only – black woman to win the Oscar for Leading Actress (for “Monster’s Ball”).

Meanwhile, Berry spoke about the need for systemic change in Hollywood. Although she has been encouraged by some things, she knows there is a long way to go. When watching the upcoming cast, Berry chooses Zendaya – the star of HBO’s “Euphoria” and movies such as “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, “Malcolm & Marie” and “Dune” – as “Up Next” in industry. “She will write, direct and go beyond me in less time,” predicts Berry. And the 25-year-old former Disney star is thrilled Berry knows his job.

How does it feel to be considered the pinnacle of success as a black woman in the movie world?

HALLE BERRY: It’s an honor, because when I started out I had a hard time finding role models that I could admire, or someone who had led the way. When I think of the conversations I had with Diahann Carroll when she was still there, hearing about her struggles and realizing the career that she should have been able to have but couldn’t have had . Or Dorothy Dandridge. It feels good to have continued their legacy and to carry the ball as far as I can carry it. I am optimistic that the younger generations, those who follow me, will know how to take the ball I leave to them and carry it even further.

How did you approach your role as Jackie Justice in “Bruised”?

The fact that I was the director, I was able to build this character on my own. Normally when I build a character I include the director and try to encompass their vision. I had to answer all of these questions on my own as an actor and as a director because I was tasked with telling a story. It took me on a two and a half year journey, talking to fighters and people who came from broken homes – domestic and sexual violence.

Your character explores two different romantic relationships. One involves a man and domestic violence, and the other involves her exploring her bisexuality.

I wanted to find authenticity in these moments. The way Jackie and Desi [played by Adan Canto] love, they’re both fighters, and sometimes that’s what it looks like when you’re in a dysfunctional relationship. It gets messy, convoluted, confusing, but there was love there at the end of the day. I have the impression that he likes it. He just didn’t know how. This love scene with Buddhakan [Sheila Atim] It was a moment when we realized that what Jackie needed more than anything, like air to breathe, was just to be loved. It didn’t define her as bisexual or lesbian. She just went where the love was.

Would you like to lead again?

I want to lead again. I now know it will be something that I absolutely love. it will have to be something [where] I used to say to my agents, “If I don’t make this movie, I’m going to die.

Who would you choose as “Up Next” in Hollywood?

Zendaya. She is insanely talented, young, and already has an Emmy. The youngest in a drama series.

What roles did you like?

I loved her in “Malcolm & Marie”. It was so innovative. The honesty and simplicity of this job told me the sky was the limit for her – and she is courageous, not afraid of taking risks, genuine and incredibly beautiful. But she is not afraid of not being beautiful. I see her as an actress who will fight to be bigger than her beauty. She doesn’t count on it. She works hard as an actress and will take risks. I think she will surprise us along the way. And I can’t wait to see all the ways she will surprise us and challenge her beauty with her talent.

• • •

How does it feel to know that Halle Berry chose you as her Hollywood future?

ZENDAYA: Incredibly honored, she has always been so lovely and supportive. Whenever I meet her, she always takes the time to stop and talk to me – and share her love and words of encouragement. It means the world to me.

Halle thinks you will someday perform like she did with “Bruised”. Is it true?

I hope so. I spend a lot of time in “Euphoria”. I was able to do the same with “Spider-Man” and be around as many sets as possible. When I’m not in the scenes I’m pretty much on set every day, just looking behind the monitors, learning and asking questions. We have such an amazing team on the show.

I try to learn to do the things I want to do because I have a lot of ideas and projects. As a director, when I open that door, I think it will allow me to tell stories that I don’t think are being told as often or that I haven’t seen enough, and I can participate in giving them life and do something beautiful.

What’s the next step for you?

I’m literally in my last days to pack ‘Euphoria’ and it’s been a tough season. It’s been a long season with everyone. The cast and crew have invested so much, so we’re exhausted, but we’re almost at the finish line. Then I’ll start the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” promo tour, which I think will be a nice change of pace. I think so many people are going to have so much fun watching it, and it’s going to bring a lot of joy. Then I’ll have some time in the meantime to figure out what else I want to do before “Dune” starts, which I’m excited about. I hope I can do some fighting. This is what I was excited to do. The first one, I was like, I want to do fight choreography. I want to kick ass. I’m ready! You know, give me a Crysknife. Let’s get into that.