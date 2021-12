English actor Rafe Spall named “cigar smoker of the year”

English actor Rafe Spall was named Cigar Smoker of the Year at an event in London earlier this month where attendees sipped wines from Chiles Via Carmen. Food writer Tom Parker Bowles returned as host of the awards ceremony on December 6, held at the Canary Wharf branch in Boisdale, which has hosted the event since 2013. Parker Bowles and Boisdale founder Ranald Macdonald jointly awarded the Via Carmen Cigar Smoker of the Year 2021 award to Spall, who delivered a brilliant and heartfelt speech on the joys of cigar smoking and the wonders of the industry that manufactures this handmade product. The celebration began with a cocktail on the Boisdales cigar terrace, followed by dinner accompanied by wines from Via Carmen. Next, the original cast members of the best-selling West End show of all time, The Definitive Rat Pack, took to the stage to play as the greatest crooners of all time. This particular year celebrated the 200th anniversary of the independence of two great cigar-producing countries, Honduras and Nicaragua. Boisdale hosted the guests of honor for the evening His Excellency Guisell Morales-Echaverry, Ambassador of Nicaragua to the United Kingdom and His Excellency Ivan Romero-Martinez, Ambassador of Honduras to the United Kingdom. Also present were the ambassadors of the two other great tobacco-producing nations of the world, His Excellency Brbara Montalvo lvarez, the Cuban Ambassador to the United Kingdom and His Excellency Elnio Manuel Duran, the Dominican Ambassador to the United Kingdom. An eclectic collection of cigar aficionados joined in the celebrations, including Spall, veteran movie star James Cosmo MBE, BBC Ru Pauls Drag Race’s Ella Vaday, film producers Stephen Evans and singer sensation Jonathan Sothcott. Rebecca Fergusson, it-girl Georgia Toffolo and Czechoslovak supermodel Hana Jirickova, as well as musicians, politicians and business leaders, all of whom share a common interest in their fondness for cigars.

