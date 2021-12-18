The iconic Cinerama Dome and multiplex will reopen





The Cinerama Dome and adjoining theater complex formerly known as ArcLight Hollywood are planning to reopen, two people familiar with the matter told The Times on Friday. There was no timeline for a potential reopening date, although a source who was not authorized to comment publicly said it could be as early as next year. The owner of the iconic venue, Decurion Corp., could not be reached for comment. A public notice calling for the sale of alcoholic beverages was placed outside the dome on Thursday under the name DT Operator LLC. DT Operator is a holding company of Decurion Corporation. The notice caught the attention of Twitter users on Friday, including the Save Arclight Cinemas account. California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control records show that several permit applications were filed on Nov. 22, including permits for catering, a portable bar, events, and a general food location. All permits were still pending on Friday. The dome has been closed since the start of the pandemic. On April 12 of this year, Pacific Theaters announced that it would not reopen the historic site, or its other theaters, due to financial pressures caused by the pandemic. After closing our doors over a year ago, today we have to share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters locations, Pacific Theaters said in a statement. It wasn’t the outcome that everyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company doesn’t have a viable path forward. The calls to save the Hollywood ArcLight were loud and long. AMC Entertainment had previously stated that it was interested in purchasing theaters formerly operated by ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters. A spokesperson for the channel said on Friday that AMC was not involved in the reopening of the Cinerama Dome or the adjacent 14-screen Hollywood theater on Sunset Boulevard. AMC recently reopened the former busy Pacific Theaters locations at the Americana at Brand in Glendale and the Grove Mall in Los Angeles. Regal, AMC’s biggest rival, has taken over the lease for the ArcLight location in Sherman Oaks. Pacific Theaters in June filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in order to liquidate its remaining assets. The ArcLight brand, which was founded in 2002 and became known for being a pioneer in selling alcoholic beverages and gourmet food in theaters, had 11 locations, including six in the Los Angeles area. Pacific had six locations, all in California. The Cinerama Dome opened in 1963. The venue survived a fear of demolition in 1998, when a proposal from Pacific Theaters stripped the dome and replaced it with restaurants and a cinema multiplex. However, fierce public opposition dominated the effort, and Pacific Theaters agreed to keep the location intact. There’s a reason every LA moviegoer grieves, filmmaker Rian Johnson told The Times in April. If you’ve lived in this city and loved the movies, you’ve had life-changing experiences at this resort, Johnson said via email. But more than that, it’s easy to forget how the ArcLight completely transformed the cinematic experience: assigned seats, plush comfy chairs, no late entry to screenings, all of which were seen as crazy, crazy ideas during the show. their first opening. The ArcLight loved and respected movies, and you felt it from everyone who worked there. It’s a huge, huge loss.

