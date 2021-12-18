Actor Darren Criss Teams Up With Lainey Wilson For “Drunk on Christmas”





Darren Criss, a San Francisco native best known for starring in the television series “Glee” and killer Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”, came to Nashville earlier this year and recorded his “A Very Darren Crissmas”. album with producer Ron Fair. The first single from the album “Drunk on Christmas” is a duet with Lainey Wilson and is out now. “I had this fantasy of an alternate ’70s universe where Dolly Zenith did a naughty, crossover drinking song duet with future Dean Martin from Las Vegas,” Criss said. “If they had done that, it would have been full cooperation. You would have had these characters everyone loved doing this song together, and that’s what I was trying to manifest with this song. Integrated from www.youtube.com.



The result is an ultra country production highlighted by violin and steel guitar and a kitsch video shot in Santa’s Pub that includes lots of booze, Santa beards and elf costumes. “Being in Nashville, which is a city of songwriters, the challenge of trying to do something worthwhile was really a lot of fun,” Criss said. “The fact that people care about it is really, really great. I think most people would agree that I’m not a real country person, but I love country music. I am not from the south and I did not grow up in country music. I have always admired and appreciated the heritage of country music.

Criss said his Christmas album is one of his most personal works with “a significant amount of my own personal pathos”. “Christmas scrapbooks are a great canvas to paint with all the (shit) that we love to paint with,” Criss said.

