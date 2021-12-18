First look photos: Hollywood husbands return to BET + with new series









Sammy Approved , Associate editor

@ sammyapproved

Chelsea Samuel is Associate Editor at Global Grind, which writes under the nickname Sammy Approved. Chelsea is currently creating content to provoke thought and conversation within black and brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle and celebrity news. She’s been with Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always been proud of her hometown, fueling her ear and love for music and culture. His college education in television production at Howard University also inspired the founding of his Sammy Approved brand and the Approved Army online community.

the Hollywood husbands are back. BET + reunites the team next year for a new limited series that will continue its journey to glory six years after fans last saw them. We get a first look at photos of your favorite Hollywood husbands below. The new six-part limited series will feature its original actors Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long. They all come back for one last chance to really succeed in Hollywood. This season also features newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye and a host of surprising guest stars, aka Kevin’s friends. The original series first premiered on BET in 2013 and ran for five seasons, ending in 2016. It premiered by Kevin Hart, Chris Spencer, and Ralph R. Farquhar in 2012, after starting as a sketch on Les BET Awards.Real Hollywood Husbands followed the lives of Kevin and other celebrities, each portraying a fictional version of themselves, through their trips to Hollywood. Today, after nearly six years, the crew has come together again to attempt to climb one last time to fame, fortune and virality. The new series entitled, Real Hollywood husbands, no more Kevin, no more problems, is produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The series is produced by Kevin Hart, Jesse Collins, Ralph R. Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky. The series was directed by Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi and Leslie Small. February 2022 will be filled with entertainment from Valentine’s Day to Super Bowl celebrations. Add BET + Real Hollywood husbands, no more Kevin, no more problems to the list for the weekend. The limited series returns on February 10, 2022 on BET +. See the first photos below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalgrind.com/playlist/first-look-photos-husbands-of-hollywood-returns-to-bet-for-a-new-limited-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos