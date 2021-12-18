Free cocoa, a choir will be offered at the Winter Ice Village rink





PORT ANGELES – A new partnership, 200 free cups of hot chocolate, songs sung by a local choir: they converge at the Winter Ice Village on Saturday afternoon. The Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts will carry out a “takeover” of the ice rink starting at 3 p.m. to pour these free cups of cocoa to skaters and spectators, said Kyle LeMaire, executive director of the foundation. The Ice Village at 121 W. Front St. will also be the setting for a performance by the Port Angeles High School Choir at 6 pm. Between chocolate and song, LeMaire will present JFFA’s new educational artist in residence, Shannon Cosgrove. Writer and co-director of interactive theater group PA Panto, Cosgrove is also known for her work with the Port Angeles Community Players, Nemesis Productions and Studio Bob’s Alle Stage. When she joins JFFA next month, Cosgrove will work on creating workshops for the Juan de Fuca Festival, the Youth Summer Camp and a few more workshops in the fall, LeMaire said. “Shannon volunteers with PA Panto under the JFFA. However, I am looking for grants and / or possible subscribers so that the position can become a part-time position, ”he added. LeMaire said he and Cosgrove would consider developing writing, visual art, theater and music workshops for adults and children. JFFA staff and board members will travel to the Winter Ice Village on Saturday to meet with the public and, as Executive Director Kari Chance said, “fill the people up with free hot chocolate. won’t have to skimp on whipped cream and sprinkles. Chance added that she skates, but not at Olympian level. “I never fell, but I’m not ashamed to push one of those bright orange seals to help me stabilize,” she said. Cosgrove, for her part, said she would not be stepping out on the ice. “While I don’t skate for the safety of everyone around me, I love everything about the community magnet that the rink has become,” she said. Cosgrove worked with local performing artist Naomi Alstrup on PA Panto events. They call their plays love letters to the community, comedies that revel in what makes Port Angeles unique. “I write Panto because it’s a pure joy to create tatting in a world in desperate need of it,” Cosgrove said, adding that this art form is “British theater with a touch of the North. Where is”. Panto shows are tilted versions of fairy tales and fables, with transgender actors, local references, and audience participation. “I am committed to raising the bar for the arts in our community, through collaboration and original creations,” added Cosgrove. “Seeing our young actors learn to trust each other, on and off stage, is the driving force of my work. And I love the job. The Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts is planning the 2022 Memorial Day weekend festival while launching its annual membership drive. For more information see www.jffa.org, call the office at 360-457-5411 or send an email [email protected]. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] Skaters make their way on the ice at the Port Angeles Winter Ice Village. (Keith Thorpe / Peninsula Daily News)



