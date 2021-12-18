Hollywood Christmas Parade 2021 Live Stream: How To Watch

The CW The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade airs Friday, December 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET / PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways to watch a live stream of the 2021 Hollywood Christmas Parade online:

Who’s ready to ring the holidays with palm trees and warm weather? Hollywood’s 89th Annual Christmas Parade airs December 17 on The CW to help you do just that.

The CW press release teases:

Hosts include Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and special co-host Elizabeth Stanton. The parade will feature Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-winning bands from across the country, dazzling horsemen, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, humorous specials and top performers. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season! The special is presented and produced by Associated Television International.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is an annual tradition that takes place on the Sunday after Thanksgiving but is broadcast on television closer to Christmas; it is being organized in conjunction with support for the Toys for Tots campaign of the United States Marine Corps. The parade covers a 3.5 mile course along Hollywood Boulevard, then turns and returns along Sunset Boulevard. The Grand Marshall 2021 is comedian, actress and TV host Sheryl Underwood.

“Since 1928, the Live Hollywood Christmas Parade has been an annual holiday tradition enjoyed and loved by Angelenos, as well as millions of people who watch Supporting Marine Toys for Tots’ television broadcasts of the parade nationwide. on the CW Network and internationally on the Armed Forces Network around the world, ”said Laura McKenzie, co-host and producer of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, in a statement. “The only exceptions were during WWII from 1942 to 1944, when the parade was not presented, and, of course, last year in 2020, when the parade was not presented due to the COVID 19 global pandemic. But this year, in 2021, we are excited to say that we will be back live on the streets of Hollywood to celebrate with all of you the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade!

“For nearly a century, the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade has lifted the spirits of Angelenos of all walks of life,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “After a difficult year and a half, I am delighted that Angelenos can once again enjoy this parade.”

Erik Estrada, co-host of The Hollywood Christmas Parade added: “It’s time to start this party again! … Please come join us for a lot of fun and excitement during the holidays! Once again this year, the parade will proudly support marine toys for toddlers, which bring holiday cheer to those less fortunate. Feliz Navidad!

The 2021 Hollywood Christmas Parade airs Friday, December 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time on The CW.