The profile of succession star Jeremy Strongs New Yorker proves that we can’t let anyone be weird.

Is Jeremy Strong a bad friend of art?

The actor, acclaimed for his Emmy-winning role of Kendall Roy, the tragic and brooding golden boy turned black sheep of the family in the HBO drama Succession, has flown relatively under the radar like itself until recently. Earlier this month a good time New York profile of the actor went viral. In it, writer Michael Schulman portrayed the actor as reflecting the intensity of his characters and his self-centered focus in real life. Highlights include when he nearly bankrupted a Yale theater club in order to celebrate Al Pacino, famous friends (like Matthew McConaughey) calling Schulman for character references at Strongs’ request, his stint at the following Daniel Day-Lewis as a puppy, his penchant for quotation philosophers, and the repeated implication that Strong is the only one Succession actor who does not understand that the series is a dark comedy.

The profile elicited the kind of reaction you’d expect: social media users stunned among the strong behaviour, particularly what Schulman describes as his pretentious, pseudo-methodical acting process, which includes everything from spontaneous improvised scripts to refusing to rehearse in advance with his stage partners. While some embraced Strong’s assignments, many netizens seemed to think Strong’s all-or-nothing personality would be. insupportable have to manage on a regular basis, on set or off set, and that his behavior towards colleagues has been particularly odious. The conversation has been particularly fierce on Twitter, as Jeremy Strong has trended the platform for a full week, which is somewhat appropriate given that Succession seems to be in constant dialogue with the kind of openly performative viewers who are, like Kendall, in the New York media and on Twitter, and obsessed with both.

But if the worst thing that can be said about a guy is that he’s really intense, or maybe even boring, it might not be worth the extensive social media criticism generated by the profile of Schulmans. The backlash raises a question: is playing normally something we really expect from artists? Is there really no room for eccentricity?

Following the profile, several friends of Strongs within the industry posted messages of support, including Anne Hathaway, Jessica chastain, and Aaron Sorkin. No one is a stranger to the accusations of pretension. Sorkin, who directed Strong in Chicago 7 trial, officially spoke to Schulman for the profile, describing Strong’s desire to be genuinely tear gas for the role. In an open letter job by Chastain, however, Sorkin wrote that he regretted the help[ing] Mr. Schulman creates what I believe is a distorted image of Jeremy asking us to roll our eyes to his acting process. (He also made it clear that Strong would never endanger anyone else on set.)

Actors and their processes have long been mocked, inside and outside actor circles, and with varying degrees of understanding. But getting into character is something common for all working actors, including Strongs. Succession co-stars. (See: Brian Cox’s empathy for the often monstrous Logan Roy in this recent interview with GQStrong’s widely heralded performance in the season three finale may have ended the conversation when it comes to him, but that’s just one in a recent wave of public debate over the value of eccentric artists and a growing need to denigrate and even pathologize eccentricity itself.

A recent, somewhat comical example of eccentric art comes from the culinary arts, via Floriano Pellegrino, chef and owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Bros in Lecce, Italy. Bros. rose to prominence briefly earlier this month after travel blogger Geraldine DeRuiter made a post mocking the pretentious, overpriced and often inedible 27-course meal that she and her friends had there.

In response, Pellegrino issued a fascinating manifesto involving different artistic representations of horses. Contemporary art does not provide you with answers, but offers big questions, it wrote to Today. Contemporary cuisine should do the same. A chef shouldn’t offer easy answers, but challenge you with interesting questions. While some of the questions Bros brought up were certainly interesting how Is it that a glass of citrus mousse from a plaster of the chef’s mouth? others were pedestrian and boring like why the menu wasn’t suitable for vegan dieters or people with food allergies. Still, Pellegrinos’ point was clear: my right to be obnoxious in the name of art supersedes your right to have a tidy, no-surprises meal. It’s not an argument you could make in most restaurants, but it is not without merit.

Questions of eccentricity and artists ‘rights were further complicated in the protracted public debate surrounding Robert Kolkers’ viral New York Times Magazine article, Who is art’s bad friend? The article whose title is now part of the legend goes into great detail about the astonishing quirks and lack of self-awareness demonstrated by a writer named Dawn Dorland, who donated her kidney to a stranger and then insisted on herself. make sure everyone around her was in the know. (Which, it turns out, is what gifting experts want you to doDorland gradually realized that a woman she considered a friend, Sonya Larson, not only plagiarized a locked Facebook post Dorland made about Larson’s news donation, but had also spent years mocking Dorland with a group from Boston. Dorland writers once looked upon as friends and colleagues. Larson had been a much more successful writer than Dorland, but just when Larson’s short story received great attention, Dorlands’ plagiarism allegations torpedoed his career. Not very good-looking for Dorland, considering that Larson, who is of Asian descent, had used his version of Dorlands kidney donation to criticize the privileges of race and class.

Initially, the public reaction seemed to be overwhelmingly in Larsons’ corner. Much like Strong’s Schulmans profile, the author gives Dorland just enough rope to hang himself. Kolker later Explain that he had attempted to faithfully portray both sides of Mrs. Dorlands and Mrs. Larsons, but Dorland appears to be completely self-centered. Kolker chosen its contexts very carefully and omitted many mitigating facts from the Dorlands side, and subsequent revelations complicated the story he presented.

More and more, Dorland seemed to many like the victim of a hate campaign, a woman from whom a major life event had been stolen from her, armed against her and used to make fun of her over the years, all for the sin of being a little too serious and socially awkward. Larsons circle laughed at her for everything from make heart signs with his hands to use sufficient hashtags. She just can’t stop being … herself, Larson nodded.

At worst, maybe it was just an episode ripped off from Reddits Am i the asshole who deserved judgment Everyone sucks here. What it has become, however, was a referendum on the limits and value of eccentricity, in art and in life. The main question arises when Dorland says Larson made her feel like a bad friend of art for not wanting her own experience to be used. While many writers have defended Larson’s right to steal and transform any story she has encountered, in the age-old tradition of writing, many others have held that wickedness apparently implied the result of intolerance. Dorlands’ own complicated eccentricity makes the stakes very different from a simple case of artistic inspiration.

Part of the difficulty in interpreting the people at the center of these viral profiles and blog posts is that they are all artists. There is a sacrosanct creative freedom that artists often demand and receive from the rest of us the towering personality of the diva, for example. There is an expectation that the actor who has allowed himself to be histrionic and demanding, or the writer who has allowed himself to be too shared and passionate, will ultimately create better art.

If artistic licensing is the idea that fuels this ongoing conversation, the bigger question is about people, not the things they create. My plagiarist fiercely maintains his right to an artistic vision, Dorland wrote at one point. But aren’t we ruining our art for its value if we don’t treat our human subjects with empathy?

In an age when personality tests from Hogwarts houses to Myers-Briggs types are all the rage, personalities that cannot be easily labeled and that don’t fit neatly into well-understood and tidy boxes may receive less thanks than others who do. Ironically, even as society evolves towards a much more nuanced understanding of neurodivergent brains, messy personalities, and social anxieties, we sometimes fail to put this understanding into practice when confronted with the complex personalities of real people.

Increasingly, especially on the internet, one of the worst things you can be is being afraid of being so clumsy, oblivious to yourself, too serious, passionate, or naive that you inadvertently become the target. bullying for personality traits that actually harm no one. Not only has culture cringe are becoming de force on many parts of the internet, but the group experience involved in bullying or mocking anyone who happens to be classified as cringe becomes a rationale for the mockery and bullying to continue. This seems to be what happened in the case of Sonya Larsons’ group chat: as a brave friend in the end. confessedWhen you get into a group thinking mentality where you are ready to dehumanize someone, you stop seeing them as a person.

The assumption the rest of us tend to make to justify attacking the eccentrics among us is that they don’t know how they present themselves. This is certainly how Schulman portrays Strong without realizing that there is a joke and that he is the bigger one. This may not be the case, however. Strong, Dorland, and Pellegrino each seem to have a sense of how they are viewed and choose, despite the risk of increased mockery and pain, to continue to be themselves, at their most extra and obnoxious level. .

Making that choice is a rite of passage for many of us for theater kids pounding it, fangirls screaming too loud at concerts, horny nerds having a blast on obscure topics, and so on. Choosing to embrace effusive displays of genuine feelings will always carry the risk of libel. Maybe when the next viral profile drops, we can move past instinctive mockery, recognize the capacity for eccentricity within ourselves, and extend a little cuteness.