Hollywood actor and cameraman arrested after models’ bodies dumped in hospitals





Police confirmed Thursday that three men were arrested in connection with the deaths of a model and her friend last month. 24-year-old model and aspiring actress Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were last seen in an apartment in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood before their bodies were dumped outside a hospital in southern California to Culver City and a Kaiser Permanent Hospital in West Los Angeles. Giles was already dead when she was found outside the hospital on November 13. Cabrales-Arzola, an architect, was in critical condition and her family removed her from life support a day before her 27th birthday on November 27. On Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department identified the men who were arrested as: David Pearce, 37, pictured above, charged with manslaughter on bail set at $ 1 million. Michael Ansbach, 47, who was convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, on bail set at $ 100,000. Ansbach is a cameraman onVanderpump Rules,Punk’d,Fantastic race,Dancing with the stars,Love & Hip Hop: New YorkandFamous bachelor; and Brandt Osborn, 42, was convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, on bail set at $ 100,000. Los Angeles Police Department agents stormed the entireNCIS: Los Angelesnear the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street on Wednesday to arrest Osborn, an active actor. “’I had the craziest weekend of my life,” the actor told a witness, according to Online radar. “He told me how they had partied, two girls came back home and the girls took a bunch of drugs.” Brandt osborn “The two women are believed to have received medication and overdosed at a residence in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard in the city of Los Angeles,” police said in a statement. “West Bureau Homicide detectives have responded and are continuing to investigate this case. Three suspects have been identified and arrested with assistance from the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force and the Metropolitan Division. ‘investigation, the LAPD fears that there may be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men, ”police said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police said. “The case against these three men will be presented to the Los Angeles district attorney for review on Friday.” Giles’ husband Jan Cilliers said earlier that police contacted him about the arrests on Wednesday. “Even if they are charged to the fullest extent of the law, no legal justice will bring Christy and Hilda back,” Cilliers told Fox 11. Cilliers had been quoted in previous published reports as saying there was a video of three masked men dressed in black who stopped at the hospital and pushed the model’s body out of a Toyota Prius without license plates . Giles and Cabrales-Arzola texted hours before they were found, appearing to have called an Uber to leave the apartment. Family members of the women have claimed that they may have been drugged against their will at some point before they were found. According to a toxicology report, heroin was found in the Cabrales-Arzola system, KABC 7 reported. The toxicology report on Giles’ body has not been released and the cause of his death has been reported.

