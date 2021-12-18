Halle Berry praises Zendaya as a new generation of Hollywood talent

Image via Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Cinema legend Halle Berry is calling it now: The next big talent to lead the way in Hollywood is none other than zendaya.

Berry who is still the only black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress for 2001 Monster ball made the statement in a recent interview with Variety. It was part of a series where the publication asked four Oscar winners to choose someone who represents the future of Hollywood.

With an already impressive filmography under her belt, Zendaya, 25, has made a name for herself in a relatively short period of time for films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Malcolm & Marie, Dune, and HBO series Euphoria. It’s no wonder, then, that Berry picked Zendaya as his choice for the next person to shake up Hollywood, given that she has such a concentration of quality work so far.

“She’ll be writing, directing and getting beyond me in less time,” said Berry, who herself only recently made her directorial debut with the Netflix MMA fighter drama. bruised.

Speaking in more detail on the subject, Berry said she thought Zendaya was “extremely talented, young, and already had an Emmy.” Youngest Ever in a Drama Series, ”referring to her 2020 victory for the teenage drama about drug addiction. Euphoria.

Berry went on to say that she also liked zendaya in Malcolm & Marie, the uncluttered drama with dialogue with John David Washington.

“It was so innovative. The honesty and simplicity of this job told me that the sky was the limit for her and that she is courageous, not afraid of taking risks, genuine and incredibly beautiful.