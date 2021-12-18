Oscars 2022 predictions: who will be nominated for best actor?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which the editors and experts of the Gold Derby Joyce Eng and Christophe rosen discuss the Oscar race – via Slack, of course. This week, we take another look at the Best Actor race.

Christophe rosen: Hello Joyce! We’re back with Best Brain Actor. Between now and Christmas, the last two contenders for an Oscar nomination will arrive on earth, albeit in a pair of extremely limited outings: Peter Dinklage in “Cyrano” and Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”. These actors have been hanging around the consensus since September and are joining Will smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield to put together what looks like the chalk list of nominees for best actor. But at the risk of throwing a monkey wrench into the process – and with all due respect to relative underdog competitors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin phoenix, Javier bardem, Nicolas cage and Jude Hill – is it possible that we all focused on the wrong Bradley Cooper performance when it comes to bona fide Oscar. Friday, in a much larger version, “Nightmare Alley” and although we have Talk about how the Guillermo del Toro the movie should clean up in the craft categories, I can’t help but feel like I slashed its odds over the line – especially here in Best Actor. Cooper has already gotten some of his best reviews for the film and his performance, such as we noticed, ends in style: it would be easy to suggest that Cooper has never been so good as in the last moments of “Nightmare Alley”. This work, coupled with his stellar tall comic appearance in “Licorice Pizza” suggests to me that Cooper will be having a serious run at any of these five slots. (In this equation, Cooper’s “Pizza” performance is akin to “Greg sprinkles.”) But if Cooper ends up being nominated – and I end up changing my predictions of best actor to get him in – who will end up being snubbed? Looking at this top five, it’s hard to pick someone to drop. I guess the smart bet would be Dinklage or Washington, but both got their best reviews as well. What do you think of this melee, Joyce? And once you untangle this web, who do you think will win?

joyceeng: Is that a reference to Spider-Man? Because obviously Tom holland will emerge victorious this weekend. It’s funny how everyone predicted two acting nominations for Cooper at the start of the season and now there’s a pretty realistic chance he’ll go 0-2. He’s very good in “Nightmare Alley”, but at the same time, I’m not quite sure that’s the kind of performance the academy gravitates towards. It’s a controlled and skillful trick, and yes, his best thing is in the very last scene (if his “Licorice Pizza” cameo is Greg Sprinkles, then that last moment is “Boo, souls!”). Maybe in a weaker year he would have a better chance. I haven’t had Cooper in my five in a while and haven’t added it since seeing “Nightmare Alley” (on the contrary, I just pulled it out of the rack too). With Garfield coming in full force, there’s a consensus quartet made up of him, Smith, Cumberbatch and Washington. Denzel can do it just to be Denzel, and we all remember “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” name. Looks like the last place is between Dinklage and DiCaprio, and that will be a test of Leo’s power. “Don’t Look Up” was ravaged by critics, but I can see the industry supporting the film, and DiCaprio is awesome with a meaty “Network” rant. And while Dinklage doesn’t hit a wrong, uh, note in “Cyrano”, are we really going to have two musical performances here?

Christophe rosen: I guess the reason I’m a little more optimistic about Dinklage is that I think he’s almost guaranteed a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination – this despite the fact that “Cyrano” is an extremely late entry in race and it’s hard to even assess how many people even know it’s happening. But in Telluride, a long time ago, Dinklage received a great tribute. He has worked with everyone, has a great reputation and is already an acclaimed star and award winner thanks to “Game of Thrones”. Looks like he could make it to the SAG Awards before he even reports on the performance, which is stellar. So if he’s at SAG and the momentum starts to take shape (he’s already a Critics Choice Award nominee), I think Dinklage would have the inside track before DiCaprio. But I remain curious to see if Washington can go all the way. To be clear, it seems likely: with Daniel Day-Lewis retired I think you could argue that Washington is the best working male actor right now and his reviews for “Macbeth” are off the charts. So if I’m going to put Cooper, and Dinklage too, and Cumberbatch and Garfield feel stuck, does that mean it’s between Washington and Smith? And if so, does that mean Smith – the alleged frontrunner – is in fact an underdog?

joyceeng: I hesitate to call Dinklage a lock to SAG – sure enough they named him for “The Station Agent” before “Game of Thrones”, but Leo is still the greatest movie star on the planet and holds the record SAG for most of the individual male nominations on the movie side. “Don’t Look Up” is also coming to Netflix – SAG’s favorite streaming service – on Christmas Eve so it can take off then, and the SAG voting ends on January 9. I guess you might also be wondering if three Netflix stars are going to go on to become the best actor on Oscar lineup. It would be hilarious if Cooper entered at DiCaprio’s expense, as the latter initially revolved around “Nightmare Alley.” I think people entertained a Washington win in the fall, including us! – but it might just be a contest between the top two from Smith and Cumberbatch. “The Power of the Dog” is clearly the strongest of all of these guys’ movies and Cumberbatch crushed the critics award circuit. Smith can absolutely turn the tide at TV awards – I don’t think anyone expected him to dominate critics’ awards, but I also don’t think anyone expects him to be. less efficient than him either. There’s also Garfield’s X factor, including Tic, Tick… ​​Boom! the performance apparently has more passion than that of all the other contenders. You can even argue that he may have monopolized the uplifting and heartwarming corner that Smith’s “King Richard” ride seeks. Garfield is also now in third place in the odds. I’m not going to go so far as to say he’ll win the Oscar just yet, but I see him winning a populist group like SAG-AFTRA. Am i on something or should i come to my senses?

Christophe rosen: Joyce, if you’re looking for me to stop the clock or take some time out, you’ve come to the wrong place. I’m essentially two weeks or less away from pushing Garfield to the top of my Oscar predictions. I really think he can win it all! When was the last time there was so much passion for an actor and performance in this category? Seriously, I ask. May be Matthew mcconaughey for the “Dallas Buyers Club”? May be? I do not even know. Of course, this could be anecdotal. Maybe my highly organized Twitter feed and chat group isn’t really indicative of wide Oscar support for Garfield as a potential winner. But when I see “Tic, Tic … Boom!” Getting the legitimate Best Picture buzz basically off the back of the enthusiasm for Garfield, I have to wonder if he’s just going to waltz towards a victory. In fact, what if the competition here was the 2014 race, when Cooper and Cumberbatch were nominated, Michael keaton remained for months the apparent favorite of veterans who would go on to win a long-deserved Oscar, and Eddie redmayne started his way to victory?

joyceeng: If you’re suggesting that Keaton should have an Oscar now, I totally agree (tell Leo). Stephen hawking is as important a role as it gets, so ultimately Redmayne’s victory isn’t that shocking. He toppled Keaton at the SAG Awards, so maybe Garfield can start his late rise there as well. Jonathan larsonThe plight of in the musical – an ambitious creative who struggles to stick with it – also has a lot to do with those in the industry, and the fact that we all know he tragically, sorely ran out of time. and never tasted its success adds an extra layer of poignantness. There could be other external factors at play in Garfield’s and Cumberbatch’s campaigns as well, but maybe that’s a web to weave another day.

