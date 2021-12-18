Chicago theater performances canceled due to COVID outbreaks in cast and crew





COVID-19 is once again shutting down some theaters in Chicago. Temporarily. Due to COVID breakthrough cases among the cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical, Broadway in Chicago announced Friday that all remaining performances of the musical at the CIBC Theater have been canceled. The performances concerned were scheduled until Sunday. Ticket holders will receive a full refund by January 17, 2022. For more information, email [email protected] The performances of Disneys Frozen at the Cadillac Palace Theater and The Play That Goes Wrong at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place are not affected at this time. Aurora’s Paramount Theater announced Friday it was canceling performances until Sunday of its current production of Cinderella due to cases of COVID among the cast and crew. In a statement, a spokesperson said additional performances have been added to organized shows to allow customers to reschedule. Ticket holders are asked to contact the theater box office at (630) 896-6666. Refunds are available upon request. The Joffrey Ballet has canceled December 17-18 performances of The Nutcracker at Lyric Opera House due to a confirmed case of COVID in the dance troupe. The affected performances are 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. At the time of this writing, Sunday performances should still take place. Refunds and / or exchanges are available by calling (312) 386-8905 or sending an email to [email protected] Teatro ZinZanni, the extravagant dinner theater / circus at Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop, announced on its website that it was temporarily closing due to a small number of breakthroughs [COVID] case among its actors and its team. Performances are scheduled to resume on Dec. 26 to allow the theater to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, the announcement noted. The Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire published a note on its website announcing the cancellation of performances until December 26 of the musical Kiss Me Kate. Performances are scheduled to resume on Dec. 29, the announcement said. Ticket holders are asked to contact the theater box office at (847) 634-0200. Theaters in the Chicago area operate under enhanced COVID security protocols, many of which are mandated by Actors Equity (the union representing actors and stage managers) and other industry unions as appropriate. The Paramount Theater, for example, requires proof of full vaccination and mandatory masks for all members of the public at all performances. Broadway in Chicago, which operates the CIBC Theater, also requires proof of vax and mandatory masks, in addition to various other COVID security protocols, which can be found on its website. In New York City, cases of COVID among the cast and / or crews of several Broadway shows also forced the cancellation of various performances this weekend. Some of the shows affected include Hamilton, Ms. Doubtfire, and Moulin Rouge. The Christmas show featuring the Radio City Rockettes production at Radio City Music Hall announced Friday night that the show was canceling the remainder of its 2021 season performances due to COVID cases within the company.

