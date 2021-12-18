A few days after the opening of the Hollywood Casino Morgantown | Regional News from Burks

Cairner Bong, PA TWP Bright Hollywood light illuminates Cairner Bong Township. Hollywood Casino Morgantown An inch close to his debut.

Erin Chamberlin, Senior Vice President of Northeast Wyomissing Operations, said: Penn National Gaming..

From cashless betting to open spaces without a pillar, Penn National Gaming is fully committed to making it the casino of the future. According to the company, the 80,000 square foot mini-casino will feature 750 slot machines, 30 table games and employ up to 375 people.

“It’s also very rewarding in that regard. It is truly gratifying not only to do what we are proud of, but to know that it creates the economic engine of Berks County for the next several years. There is, ”Chamberlin said.

The outdoor gaming section is non-smoking and the rest of the casino is non-smoking. Of the three different dining options is the first in Southeastern Pennsylvania Sports book bar stool.. Penn National acquired a stake in Barstool Sports about two years ago, which has given it enough time to build a huge brand into its casino plans.

“We signed a contract with Barthur and said, ‘This is an opportunity that we cannot miss,'” said Chamberlin.

Penn National wanted to be able to create a Barstool Sportsbook from scratch and make it a memorable experience. In addition to the bar stools and large leather chairs, we have built a section of retractable bleachers to help fans cheer on the team.

What we see today is a prototype that we plan to bring across the country, Chamberlin said.

The casino is scheduled to open at noon on Wednesday.