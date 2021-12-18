Travelers cancel plans to visit New York amid omicron spread

Chris Krasovich, who turns 50 on December 27, had planned to visit New York, his “favorite American city,” to celebrate. Coming from Wisconsin, she had planned to see one ortwo musical performances per day.

“The shows are the reason I visit,” she said, noting that the trip would be all about Broadway. “But seeing the news that ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and ‘Hamilton’ are all gloomy due to COVID, I just don’t feel like I can risk making the trip.”

She continued that she was “really heartbroken” but couldn’t understand the idea of ​​going to New York without having access to Broadway shows. “What a mess we are all in.

Many who planned to visit give upplans as a COVID wave responsible for the cancellation of a slew of in-person performances, including four Friday screenings of Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular”, continues to sweep the city.

New York State reported on Friday that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available . Just under half of the positive results were in the city.

One-day snapshots of virus statistics may be an unreliable way to measure trends, but the new record has punctuated a steady rise that began in the western part of the state in late October and took off in New York City the last week under the name of omicron variant spreads.

How to get a refund:Need to cancel an Airbnb or Vrbo at the last minute because of COVID?

Are you traveling for vacation?Here’s what you need to know about home testing

Broadway, Radio City and Alvin Ailey cancel performances

Several Broadway shows, including Hamilton, Mrs. Doubtfire and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, have canceled performances in recent days due to cases of the virus in their all vaccinated cast and crew. California and New York have reinstated indoor mask mandates.

Radio City RockettesFriday canceled its remaining shows this season due to “growing challenges from the pandemic.”

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has also canceled its Thursday-Sunday performances.

Like Krasovich, Becky Lease, 28 from Baltimore, had planned to travel to New York for her birthday, which is Monday, with her best friend. But COVID has put a pin in its plans, at least for now.

“We were going to see ‘Six, Hadestown’, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and ‘Moulin Rouge’,” Lease told USA TODAY. “JLP and Moulin Rouge, since last night, had closed because of COVID. We didn’t want to pay the hotel and everything, get there, and the other two canceled.”

Lease and her friend have been postponed to January. She is disappointed with the postponement, but said she was “happy that they are doing what is right to keep people safe.” The hardest part, she said, is getting Ticketmaster to reimburse her for a show that hasn’t been canceled yet.

Some travelers think it’s always worth a visit to NYC in the middle of omicron

Susan Wilcox posted on Twitter theFriday on a city tour this week before heading back to Cleveland on Saturday.

While Wilcox faced a few canceled shows, including “Moulin Rouge,” Wilcox got to see The Radio City Rockettes perform on Thursday before their shows were canceled on Friday.

“I still love this city,” Wilcox wrote.

And Dan Kline, 66, from Michigan, told USA TODAY that he and his wife are enjoying their visit to the city. They visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park on Friday with plans for the weekend, including a few shows. The city’s protocol and his vaccination status, he had his reminder, make him feel better.

“What impressed me about New York is that it does a great job requiring proof of vaccination and masking,” he said, noting that omicron is also present in the Michigan. He thinks it doesn’t matter where you go.

“If something is canceled it was flexible so do something else,” Kline said.

Others still weigh on the choice.

Kelley Cash, of Dallas, plans to fly to New York City on December 23.

“I feel some trepidation about this, but ultimately decide at least for now that the risks outweigh the benefits,” she told USA TODAY, noting that she is fully vaccinated, as is the family members she plans to visit. New York’s COVID protocol, she said, is also heartwarming.

“I spent Christmas home alone last year because of COVID, and it was frankly very sad and depressing,” Cash added.

Any other cancellations to come?

Omicron-related cancellations are apparently only just beginning.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday the city would be watching very carefully whether to move forward with plans to welcome a fully vaccinated crowd to Times Square on New Years Eve, a celebration that was canceled last year. It’s gone for now, said the mayor.

Chris Heywood, executive vice president of global communications at NYC & Company, said security was “first and foremost”, but the city’s appeal had not changed.

“We are confident the show will continue,” Heywood said.

Contribution: The Associated Press