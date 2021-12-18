Penlope Cruz honored at MoMa’s Film Benefit 2021





On Tuesday night, the Museum of Modern Arts 2021 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, returned to an in-person celebration and program, bringing together celebrities and film aficionados from New York City for a festive celebration of the award-winning actor. an Academy Award. Penlope cruz. Freshly presented with her award for best actress at the Venice Film Festival for her performance in Pedro Almodovar‘sParallel mothers, Cruz caught up with some friends Anne Hathaway and Diane Kruger, old costar Ricky martin, and funny people Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and Kristen Wiig. Cruz’sVicky Christina BarcelonacostarRebecca Hall, including the movieWho passedCurrently winning praise on the awards circuit, fondly remembers his time on the set with Cruz. “The first half [of filming] was the American section with all the American actors. It consisted of early bedtime and diligent attention to drinking, going to the gym, and a deep concern about how much salt there was in the local cuisine. Then the second half, when the Spaniards came in, everything got very different, “she said with a laugh.” My time lag turned into a fantastic wonderland of good food, good wine and dancing. So much dancing. And Penlope was the head of all these adventures. It seemed rooted in his philosophy as a performer that to play well, you have to live well. And I believe that because of her, the philosophy of this set has changed. We were working hard during the week than exercising all weekend, even harder … Being in his presence on his land was like being in front of royalty. “ singer-songwriter Rosala was next, cooing over his childhood hero. “Penlope, you are such an icon, you are such a legend, and I don’t know how many times I cited you as a reference … I remember with my sister doing mood boards and we were like : ‘Oh, remember when Penlope wore the wig, when she was blonde? And then,’ Oh no, I don’t remember when she wore the dress, the red dress. ‘ We have always been obsessed with you forever. And you made it seem like it was possible to do it where we came from. “ Martin praised his philanthropy and a pre-recorded clip of Lupita Nyong’o got audiences excited about their upcoming collaboration in January’s all-female spy epic, 355. Finally, Cruz went on stage, remembering the day when a video rental store arrived in his neighborhood. “My dad bought a Beta max machine, and I applied for my own membership card. I spent hours watching and re-watching movies, rewinding and coming back. Spanish, French, Italian movies, and of course, also American films. I fell in love with Audrey [Hepburn], in Love in the afternoon. I cried like Meryl [Streep] had to make the hardest decision. I was terrified of Jaws. I cried with Shirley MacLaine and Deborah Winger, and I learned some steps from John travolta in Saturday night fever.“She also confessed to being the biggest Almodovar fan in the world.” It was clear from the way he wrote incredible visceral and complex female characters how much Pedro loved and respected women. “ While the applause for Cruz finally died down, the actor Riley keough featured six-time Grammy nominee Overlook, which closed the evening with a live performance that lifted the crowds before everyone rushed into New York’s winter night. More great stories from Vanity Fair The story behind the only known photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

