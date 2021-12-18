Entertainment
Actor Will Smith walks into volcano with Boise State scientist to study sound waves
Some time ago, the volcanologist from Boise State University Dr Jeffrey Johnson took actor Will Smith and famous climber Eric Weihenmayer inside an active volcano on a small island in the South Pacific Ocean to learn about the sounds of Earth rising from the crater. The trip was part of a new TV series titled Welcome to earth broadcast on Disney +.
Yasur volcano explosion
Johnson took the couple to Yasur Volcano in Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean because of their job study the sounds of volcanoes.
He led them to the edge of Yasur Crater, which is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and then 200 meters inside. Not far away is a lapping lava lake and there are these active vents that explode every now and then, Johnson said.
I had the chance to meet two amazing personalities Will Smith, the actor, as well as Eric Weihenmayer, who is the blind climber, perhaps most famous for having climbed Mount Everest, as well as the Seven Summits. And Eric is a remarkable person in the outdoors. He’s able to navigate around the volcano and he’s a competent climber, but he’s also a good all-around guy. Very happy to be on this volcano and working in the field with him has been an amazing experience for me to meet someone who is so inspiring, Johnson said.
Johnson says he had the privilege of traveling to Yasur before the film crew showed up, to research the sound of volcanoes.
The idea was to collect teaser data and be able to show it on screen. I came equipped with my normal equipment, namely specialized microphones and cameras, and collected data that I more or less expected to collect. But in addition, I was able to collect with cameras some very, I would say, exciting and new observations of sound waves spreading through the volcanic plume. And these sound waves could actually be recorded by our cameras, said geophysics professor BSU.
Studying the noise of volcanoes helps scientists better understand how they work.
The question I get most often is, can we use your science of volcanoes to predict a volcanic eruption in the future? And scientists like to be a little wary about it. We don’t use the word predict so much as forecast and forecast, just as weather means we can give a probabilistic assessment of the likelihood of a volcano erupting. And maybe that’s the holy grail of what volcanic scientists would love to see out there, how their research could be applied, and we can predict volcanic eruptions. We are improving all the time, Johnson said.
He says working on the Will Smith series has allowed him both to do some really important research and to reach a wider audience.
Scientists generally do their job by publishing and presenting at conferences, and we are very happy to share our work with our colleagues. But sometimes these communities are smaller than we would like. I just presented my work on this volcano to the American Geophysical Union Conference, and there were between 50 and 100 people in the audience, all very interested in volcanic infrasound, of course. But this audience size is not as large as we think it is necessary. I guess we need to increase the size of our audience and demonstrate that what we do matters. So being in a documentary like this that reaches tens of millions of people, so that the word volcano infrasound might become a colloquial term, that was really exciting for me. “
