Quidditch to change name, citing JK Rowling’s “anti-trans stance”

Real Quidditch, inspired by the magical game of “Harry Potter”, changes its name, citing author JK Rowling’s “anti-trans positions” in recent years.

American Quidditch and Major League Quidditch announced in a joint press release On Wednesday they will be conducting a series of polls over the next few months to decide on a new name for the sport, which looks like soccer and field hockey, but a contact sport with brooms.

For about a year now, the two leagues have quietly put together research to prepare for the move and have had extensive discussions with each other and with brand lawyers on how we can work together to make the name change as seamless as possible. Major League Quidditch Commissioner Amanda Dallas said in the statement.

The leagues say there are several reasons for the name change. Among them, the name “Quidditch” is a registered trademark of Warner Bros., which produced the “Harry Potter” films, and as a result the expansion of the sport has been limited in its sponsorship and dissemination opportunities.

The name change is also part of a league effort to “distance itself from the work of JK Rowling,” the statement said, “who has come under increasing scrutiny for his anti-trans stance in recent years.”

Rowling has been criticized for her views on the transgender community, which some have called transphobic. She made headlines for her opinions in 2019, when she publicly backed Maya Forstater, a UK tax specialist who was fired for tweets deemed anti-trans.

Then, in 2020, she mocked a headline that used the phrase ‘menstruating people,’ which trans advocates say is meant to include trans men and non-binary people who still have their period. their rules.

Days later, she doubled down on her views in a nearly 4,000 word blog post that some critics on Twitter called a “transphobic manifesto,” in which she asked if a social media-fueled contagion had has resulted in an increase in the number of young people who identify as transgender.

In the blog post, she also revealed that she was a survivor of domestic violence and assault and following that trauma she was deeply concerned about the consequences of current trans activism.

So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I don’t want to make native girls and women less secure. When you open the bathroom and locker room doors to any man who believes or feels like a woman and like I said gender confirmation certificates can now be granted without the need for surgery or surgery. hormones, then you open the door to everything and everyone. men who wish to enter. It’s the simple truth, she wrote, using an argument that advocates say is common among anti-trans or “gender-critical” groups.

A 2018 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA Law School found that there was no evidence that letting transgender people use toilets and other public facilities that match their identity as gender increases security risks.

Since Rowling published the blog post last year, several actors who starred in the “Harry Potter” films have condemned his views, including Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter; Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger; and Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies.

American Quidditch and the Major Quidditch League have also expressed their support for trans people and diversity, saying the sport has “developed a reputation for being one of themoreprogressivesportsin the world on gender equality and inclusiveness, in part through itsmaximum gender rule, which states that a team cannot have more than four players of the same sex on the field at a time. “

The International Quidditch Association, the governing body of sport, also lists inclusiveness on its website as one of the values ​​of sport.

“As a community, we want our sport to include people of different ethnicities, cultures, ages, languages, genders and sexual orientations,” the website says. “A key demonstration of this is the Gender Rule in Quidditch, whereby players can play with whatever genre they identify as including non-binary genres. ”

Alex Benepe, one of the founders of real quidditch, said he was “delighted that the USQ and MLQ are going in this direction”.

“Big changes like this are not without risk, but I have been a strong supporter of this decision for a long time,” he said, according to the league statement. “Sport needs its own space with no limits on its growth potential and a name change is crucial to achieve this.”

In “Harry Potter”, Quidditch players fly on brooms and try to score points by throwing balls through the opposing team’s goals, which are a set of three rings. Harry Potter, whose position is a researcher, is tasked with catching the snitch, a small flying ball that is “wickedly fast and nearly impossible to see,” as one character described it in the 2001 film “Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone “.

Benepe and Xander Manshel introduced him to the real world in 2005 at Middlebury College in Vermont. In their version, players hold sticks or real brooms between their legs and, like a player explained to NPR in 2015, the snitch is “glued to the back” of the “snitch”, and this player must escape the aspirants.

There are now more than 450 teams worldwide in more than 30 countries, according to US Quidditch and the International Quidditch Association. It would be “one of the few mixed mixed contact sports”, according to the association.

US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch have said they will be investigating stakeholders about the name change until the end of January.

To followNBC outputtoTwitter,Facebook&Instagram