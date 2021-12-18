Father of TV actor Abhinav Choudhary, who was recently diagnosed with depression and anxiety, is missing





Abhinav Choudhary shared this photo. (Image courtesy: abhinavchoudharyofficial ) Strong points Actor’s father has been missing for more than three days now

His name is Parasnath Choudhary

The actor’s family filed a complaint in Begusarai, Bihar New Delhi: The father of television actor Abhinav Choudhary, Parasnath Choudhary, 58, is said to have disappeared days after being diagnosed with depression and anxiety. Abhinav, while talking to eTimes, revealed his father had been missing for over three days now and had neither his phone nor his money with him. “My father has been missing since December 14, around 7 pm. My brother, mom and uncle started looking for him from 7:40 p.m. The next morning, they found his bicycle at Bachwara Junction station. For now, we assume he took a train from there. He didn’t have his phone or money. Checking with the railway authorities, we discovered that two trains were passing through the station around this time – one bound for Lucknow and one for Delhi, “the actor, who lives in Mumbai, said in the publication. He also shared details about his father’s physical characteristics and added that he has not been doing well and eating properly the past few days. Abhinav Choudhary told ETimes: “When we went to see a doctor, she told us he was suffering from anxiety and depression. He didn’t talk to anyone. He used to keep a note with him asking people not to speak to him. I spoke to him on December 13, asking if we should see other doctors, take him to another city, but he said: ‘ Arey kuch nahi hai, bas neend nahi aa rahi hai. ‘ It sounded very low. “ Abhinav Choudhary added that his family had filed a complaint in Begusarai, Bihar, and that he had asked his friends to file a missing person report in Delhi, as well as in Lucknow. “We don’t know where he is yet, it is possible that he is in Lucknow or Delhi. But a few people have told us that he is in Pandav Nagar in Delhi. My friends have already started looking for him and I could come to Delhi as well, ”the actor said. On his unverified Instagram profile, Abhinav Choudhary shared SOS and a post from a family member asking people to help him find his father. Screenshot of Abhinav Choudhary’s Instagram story. Screenshot of Abhinav Choudhary’s Instagram story. Screenshot of Abhinav Choudhary’s Instagram story. Abhinav Choudhary was last seen on TV show Paapnashini Ganga.

