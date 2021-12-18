Algona becomes Hollywood | News, Sports, Jobs

ALGONA – An upcoming film inspired by real events in Algona recently wrapped up filming and will premiere at the end of next year.

“Silent night in Algona” is a Christmas movie set in a WWII POW camp in Algona.

The film is produced by Collective Development Inc. based in Lansing, Michigan. Director Tony Hornus said: “I’ve been with CDI and a friend of our CEO DJ Perry for 25 years. We are both screenwriters, actors, directors, producers.

Hornus said the screenplay was written by Perry many years ago. “DJ wrote this screenplay in 2007 for Algona businessman and philanthropist Donald Tietz. It’s his story as a young boy during WWII on the farm ”, Hornus said. “Two years ago Mr. Tietz approached us again and we revisited the original script, tweaked and tweaked for weeks, then decided to partner with him and his Donald Tietz Charitable Foundation to make the feature. . The story takes place between early November and Christmas Eve in 1944 in Kossuth County, Iowa.

The film tells the story of German prisoners of war held in Algona during World War II and celebrated Christmas there by building a nativity scene together. At the end of the war, they donated the nativity scene to the city of Algona.

Earlier this year, the company announced that it was looking for local people to be extras in the film. It was then that Mike Magruder and his son Noah, currently in second year at Fort Dodge Senior High, sent in their information and several months later got a call telling them they were going to be in the movie. Mike Magruder said he thought the two were the only jets in Fort Dodge, but there were plenty more from the Kossuth County area.

Both Noah and Mike Magruder were chosen as POW extras, but thanks to Mike Magruder’s background in country music production, he instead joined the team as a production assistant. “They needed a production assistant and I did that before I made country music”, said Mike Magruder. He said he was in a scene but could not disclose details of the scene.

Some scenes were shot in Whittemore and Forest City before the crew moved to Algona to complete filming. Mike Magruder said that during World War II Algona was a hub for prisoners of war. “They would go to Algona and then disperse in the region. They used prisoners of war to work on family farms because everyone was supporting the war effort. They did not have agricultural workers because they were fighting in the war ”, said Mike Magruder.

Mike and Noah Magruder both said they found it very interesting to see how the film was made. “It’s kinda weird, because you’re used to seeing how they film it when it’s done. You don’t know how many takes they make for a single scene. You went through a scene and they filmed the wide shot, then you had to redo the whole scene while they filmed the close-ups ”, said Mike Magruder.

The Magruders said they met a lot of interesting people during the shoot. “The main actors of the prisoners of war were in fact Germans. They’re sitting there talking to each other in German and it’s pretty cool to listen to them ”, said Mike Magruder. Noah Magruder said he even started to learn some German just by being around them.

Mike Magruder said he liked the film to delve deeper into what it would have been like for the prisoners and the people of Algona at that time. “Yes, it’s about the German prisoners of war and the construction of the crèche, but you also have the drama with the Germans and how people felt about them. Especially with them who worked on family farms, because at the time everything was like family. You did not have large industrial farms, you had family farms ”, he said.

Noah Magruder said it was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity for him to be in the movie. “It was really fun. There are a lot of amazing people out there and I had to work with a whole bunch of people that you don’t know who they are and then after a few days you get to know them and then you are friends with them. It’s a bit like family ”, he said. Mike and Noah Magruder both said they are still talking to some of the people they met on set.

Hornus said they value the relationships they make every time they produce a movie. “On every shoot that we do, it’s about the relationships we build with people. This shoot was no different. We had a lot of fun in the middle of a lot of hard work ”, he said.

It is estimated that it will take around a year for the film to be completed. “Silent Night In Algona will have a world premiere on the red carpet in Algona at Star 5 theaters in November or early December” Hornus said.

Hornus said he was delighted to share this story through the film, “Everyone was very helpful in seeing that justice was done to this story which is little known in the world. The fact that the enemy, the German prisoners of war, can achieve a feat which still stands and which is a symbol of faith, hope and goodwill among all peoples, is incredible ”, he said. “Like everyone else, we can’t wait to show the world where north central Iowa is and what a great lesson was learned 77 years ago between ‘enemies’.”

For more information and photos, visit “Silent night in Algona” on Facebook.

The latest news today and more in your inbox