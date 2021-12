Harris Strongly Defends Biden In Interview With Charlamagne | Entertainment

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE – Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) Vice President Kamala Harris had a difficult conversation with media host Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, defending President Joe Biden over roadblock questions as his social spending program passed. Harris sat down for a taped interview with Charlamagne that aired Friday night on Comedy Centrals Tha Gods Honest Truth, ”where she touted the administrative infrastructure package, work on maternal mortality issues and police reform. But Charlamagne has repeatedly insisted on Harris about inaction on much of Bidens’ agenda, particularly pointing to West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, whose opposition to the welfare spending bill of $ 2,000 billion is one of the main obstacles to its adoption. Manchin, he said, is hurting black people in particular by delaying progress on key items on the president’s agenda, and he warned that black voter turnout could decline if roadblocks continue. Harris largely avoided the question line, instead highlighting the Unified Republican Opposition as part of the problem in Washington, and stressing that with an equally divided upper house, every vote counts, especially in the Senate, and we need to listen to the voices. that represent their neighborhoods. People also read … As a Harris aide tried to end the interview, Charlamagne asked, I want to know who the real president of this country is is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin? He repeated the question, snatching a dismayed vice-president, Cmon, Charlamagne. It’s Joe Biden. No, no, no, no, Harris said. It’s Joe Biden, and don’t start talking like a Republican, asking whether or not he’s president. She ticked off a few administrative achievements, like expanding the child tax credit and replacing lead pipes in the infrastructure act, and went on, I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we have had and also agree that there is still a lot of work to be done. It was a noticeably sharper tone from Harris, usually muted and in public appearances, where she rarely deflected talking points or prepared remarks. But Charlamagne noted that the tone was more reminiscent of Harris’ public profile during her time in the Senate, when she imposed herself nationally with her scathing questions in Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. That Kamala Harris? He’s the one I love, he says. It is the one that I would like to see here most often in these streets. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

