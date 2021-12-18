Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor, recovering from Covid-19, is heartbroken to be far from Taimur and Jehangir: I miss my babies | Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor shared a moving message about the missing of her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She is currently self-isolating as she recovers from Covid-19.
On Friday, Kareena wrote on Instagram Stories, Covid, I hate you, I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but I will soon (muscle emojis).
Earlier on Thursday, Kareena shared a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan from the balcony of the room she is quarantined in. He was standing on the terrace of the building opposite, drinking from a mug. Okay, we’re still in love back in Corona’s time. Don’t forget guys !!! She’s hiding, she wrote.
Kareena and her best friend Amrita Arora were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this week, after attending a dinner hosted by Karan Johar. Other guests at the rally – Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor – also tested positive for the virus.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement that Kareena and Amrita violated Covid standards and attended several parties. However, Kareenas’ spokesperson denied the allegations and told India Today the actor has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period.
She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 during an intimate dinner party where a few friends gathered to make up for it. It wasn’t a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena Kapoor). There was one person in the group who looked sick and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough not to attend the dinner and put others at risk, the spokesperson added.
Also Read: Karan Johar & Kareena Kapoors Homes Undergo Sanitization After Last Week’s Party
On Monday, Kareena informed everyone that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone into quarantine. I ask everyone who has come in contact with me to kindly get tested. My family and staff are also doubly vaccinated. They are not currently showing any symptoms. Fortunately, I feel great and hope to be up soon, she added.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-recovering-from-covid-19-is-heartbroken-to-be-away-from-taimur-and-jehangir-i-miss-my-babies-101639759317578.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]