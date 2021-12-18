Kareena Kapoor, recovering from Covid-19, is heartbroken to be far from Taimur and Jehangir: I miss my babies | Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shared a moving message about the missing of her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She is currently self-isolating as she recovers from Covid-19.

On Friday, Kareena wrote on Instagram Stories, Covid, I hate you, I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but I will soon (muscle emojis).

Kareena Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Earlier on Thursday, Kareena shared a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan from the balcony of the room she is quarantined in. He was standing on the terrace of the building opposite, drinking from a mug. Okay, we’re still in love back in Corona’s time. Don’t forget guys !!! She’s hiding, she wrote.

Kareena and her best friend Amrita Arora were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this week, after attending a dinner hosted by Karan Johar. Other guests at the rally – Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor – also tested positive for the virus.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement that Kareena and Amrita violated Covid standards and attended several parties. However, Kareenas’ spokesperson denied the allegations and told India Today the actor has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period.

She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 during an intimate dinner party where a few friends gathered to make up for it. It wasn’t a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena Kapoor). There was one person in the group who looked sick and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough not to attend the dinner and put others at risk, the spokesperson added.

On Monday, Kareena informed everyone that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone into quarantine. I ask everyone who has come in contact with me to kindly get tested. My family and staff are also doubly vaccinated. They are not currently showing any symptoms. Fortunately, I feel great and hope to be up soon, she added.