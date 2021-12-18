Twilight actor set to reprise his role for Midnight Sun movie





As you may have noticed, the last two years have an unexpected resurgence of dusk . This can probably be attributed to the quarantine days of 2020 when people revisited the comfort films of their past, but Stephenie Meyer also surprised fans with the release of her much-anticipated alternate version of Bella and Edward’s romance in Midnight Sun. Now that many fans have read the book, the question is whether Hollywood will seek to adapt. dusk From Edward Cullen’s perspective . Three of the actors behind the Cullen clan recently reunited for the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo: Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone. During the panel, Lutz expressed his interest in being part of a Midnight Sun movie. In his words (via The Envelope ): I mean, I love this one. I wish we could make a movie out of it. Emmett has so many more funny lines in this one. It’s awesome. Kellan Lutz, of course, played Emmett Cullen, one of Edward’s vampire brothers, in the five dusk movies. During the panel, Jackson Rathbone (known for playing the often-silent Jasper Hale) remained silent regarding Midnight Sun speak. Greene, on the other hand, who played fan favorite Alice Cullen , intervened, sharing that she would also like to join him in a Midnight Sun movie should ever happen. Midnight Sun recounts the events of the premiere dusk book from Edward Cullen’s perspective instead of Bella Swan. The book that Stephenie Meyer kept fans for over a decade when it leaked online while she was writing, hit the shelves last summer , and he held Amazon’s Best Sellers for YA Fiction because. Honestly, adapt Midnight Sun would be difficult , but if it could be done, it could be done in two ways. The first way is for all of the original cast to reprise their roles, but this time with the Edward Cullen story. In this case, there are a few roadblocks in a way that include Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who are major stars. One of them will play Batman, the other for the Oscar for best actress. The two probably don’t jump at the idea of ​​playing these characters from their pasts after giving years of the infatuation. Plus, the actors are older than they were when they first did. dusk movies, and yet Midnight Sun follows their characters as they are meant to look like teenagers. Don’t get me wrong, the main cast still looks awesome, but that would just be weird. The second way to make a Midnight Sun The movie is treating it as a remake / reboot of the franchise from Edward’s perspective instead of Bella. Maybe it could be a mix of the two, and actors like Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene could end up in different roles in a new one. dusk movie. We will have to think more about it. Either way, it’s great to hear that the Cullen clan is reunited again and still in their vampire roots.

