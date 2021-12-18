Actor Akshay Kumar Special 26 which was published in 2013 is the story of a group of people posing as IWC officials and carrying out raids to steal their black money from politicians and businessmen. The film is based on the opera heist of 1987. Now, in 2021, the film has inspired a real heist in Hyderabad.
Cyberabad police said Special 26 inspired a nine-member gang who posed as income tax officers, created false identities and stole 1.28kg of gold and Rs. 2 lakh from Nanakramugda earlier this year. Cyberabad police on Thursday after arresting five of the gang members said they were inspired by Special 26. The defendants saw how they could steal from people by posing as IT managers in the film.
According to police, the defendants went to C Bhagyalaxmi’s home in Nanakramugda on December 13 and introduced themselves as IT officials and even showed ID cards. They had Bhagyalaxmi, her three children and her driver sit in the lobby before opening the almirah and decamping with gold and silver ornaments, the commissioner said.
The team forged fake ID cards, scouted the scene, used fake license plates on a car for the crime. Police are currently searching for the remainder of the team involved in the crime.
