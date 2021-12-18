Who is Nivellen in season 2 of The Witcher? Character and actor explained





The witcher fans want to know who exactly Nivellen is in season 2; Well, here’s everything you need to know about the character. Netflix recently dropped the highly anticipated second season of The witcher, and everyone loved what the new episodes of the series had to offer. The first episode of season 2 adapts A grain of truth, a short story written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The episode begins with a family trying to find shelter in a village. However, they fail to find even a single soul in the city, and they are soon slain by a mysterious monster in the sky. Following: Does The Witcher season 3 have an official release date? The Witcher Season 2 | Official trailer | Netflix < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 6303 The Witcher Season 2 | Official trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/TJFVV2L8GKs/hqdefault.jpg 892002 892002 center 26546 After hearing about Yennefer, Geralt decides to take Ciri to Kaer Morhen, the only place the girl is safe. On their way, Geralt sees the same village where this family was killed, and he finds it strange that there is no one in the town. So, Geralt decides to meet his old friend, Nivellen. Who is Nivellen in season 2 of The Witcher? In Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story, Nivellen belonged to a family who made their fortune leading a gang of highwaymen. And after his father was killed, Nivellen decided to follow in his father’s footsteps to lead the gang in their multiple misdeeds. In the books, Nivellen steals a temple in Gelibol, and under the influence of mushrooms, he assaults a young priestess. However, before committing suicide, the Priestess curses Nivellen that he will become a monster for the rest of his life because he really is one from the inside. The Priestess also tells of a way to lift the curse, but Nivellen only remembers that she said anything about Love and Blood. Nivellen tries to end his life on several occasions, but he comes to terms with his fate. Twelve years later, when Geralt and Ciri meet Nivellen, he tells Geralt about his curse. However, in the books, Nivellen doesn’t hide anything from Geralt and tells him that a woman named Vereena lives with him. In fact, he tells the witcher that Vereena is the monster that killed all the villagers. The monster in the skin of the monsters asks Geralt if he needs to watch out for Vereena. At first, Geralt couldn’t understand Vereena’s true nature, so he confirms that Nivellen should definitely keep an eye on himself. However, just as he’s about to leave, Geralt finds out that Vereena is a Bruxa and successfully kills her. Before dying at the hands of witcher, Vereena tries to take the life of Nivellens. She accepts her sincere love for Nivellen, and seeing Vereena dead on the floor, Nivellen also mourns her death. Surprisingly, Vereenas’ death removes Nivellen’s twelve-year curse. Who plays Nivellen in The Witcher? Interestingly, Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju plays Nivellen in episode 1 of The witcher Season 2. Game of thrones fans might recognize Kristofer in the episode, as he played the role of Tormund Giantsbane in the massive HBO series. Do you have something to tell us about this article? < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/>

