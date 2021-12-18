Entertainment
Kennywood reveals plans for 125th anniversary party | News, Sports, Jobs
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa .– A 125-year party in the works is too big for a single season, and Kennywood has announced plans for a major multi-million dollar improvement project for the park, along with a range of events specials like nothing seen since its founding in 1898.
Kennywood’s 125th entertainment season is on the horizon in 2023. However, park leaders won’t wait another moment to get the party started, unveiling a two-year celebration starting with major changes coming in 2022 that will enhance the guest experience, refresh iconic locations, and provide reasons to visit every day of the season – from opening day April 23 through the last night of Holiday Lights.
“Restoring the iconic Kangaroo and launching our hugely successful Bites and Pints food and drink festival is just the beginning,” Kennywood and Sandcastle chief executive Mark Pauls said. “In 2022, we’re looking to build on these big wins with eye-catching updates throughout the park while still retaining what makes Kennywood, Kennywood. Add in a bigger and better lineup of events than ever before, and we hope to make next season our best yet. “
Kennywood on Thursday showcased some of the plans through concept renderings of key locations slated for major renovation, including the park entrance plaza and main gate, as well as the Old Mill and Jack Rabbit queue areas . Food and beverage operations will benefit from significant improvements, including a redesigned Beer Garden area. As the full-scale repaint of the Phantom’s Revenge and Thunderbolt roller coaster draws to a close, park management has announced similar offseason painting projects on the classic Jack Rabbit and Racer roller coasters, meaning that four of Kennywood’s most popular and enduring attractions will look as fresh and shiny as ever when runners step aboard next spring. The Kangaroo’s all-new look and LED lighting package (selected in a community vote last month) was also revealed, showcasing a whimsical style to suit the one-of-a-kind classic. Every part of the park will be affected by the increased emphasis on landscaping and creating a more vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. Kennywood will continue to reveal additional details in the coming months.
A special events lineup will also debut in 2022 that will provide reasons to visit more often than Kennywood’s iconic rides, creating more than eight months of must-see entertainment:
April 23 – May 22: The 2022 season begins with a locally inspired spring food and music festival that runs from Saturday and Sunday through May 22;
May 26 – June 26: May 26 marks the start of Kennywood’s daily operating program and the start of the second annual Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival. Menus showcasing some of the most popular offerings of 2021 with new ranges inspired by different ethnic cuisines. Bites and Pints will go from three days a week to four days, Thursday through Sunday with daily entertainment;
July 1-4: Longtime favorite Celebrate America bursts onto the scene with the return of nightly fireworks, Weiner 100 Dachshund races, and more patriotic performances;
July 5-31: A brand new summer event will feature additional activities for kids and families, as well as the unique magic of Kennywood Park after dark with special evening entertainment and energetic music under the lights ;
August 6-21: The 72nd Annual Fall Fantasy Parades return to Kennywood, with nearly 200 high school and college groups performing each night;
23 Sep-Oct 30: Phantom Fall Fest returns for a second season, with the ability to play all day, more Fright All Night than ever before; and
Nov 18-Jan 1: Over a million lights twinkle and shine at Holiday Lights – Pittsburgh’s home for the holidays – with hours and extensive entertainment en route.
Guests can play a role in ongoing improvements through a series of online votes on the style and theme of parts of the park. The public can now vote on concepts to transform a blank wall lining the Jack Rabbit queue into an engaging exhibit celebrating parts of the park past and present. Visitors can vote once per day on Kennywood.com/125-celebration until Christmas Eve.
“From the minute you pull into our parking lot, until you walk through the tunnel back home, you’ll discover new themes and gripping details inspired by the more than 12 decades of timeless fun found here. “ said Pauls. “This is Pittsburgh’s playground, and we look forward to receiving more feedback from the community to inform Kennywood’s ongoing upgrades for 2022 and future seasons. “
To bring together all of the big updates and additions coming to Kennywood for its 125th Multi-Season Celebration, Gold Season Passes have been reduced to $ 125 for a limited time. In addition to a full year of entertainment in 2022, Gold Passes include free entry for remaining nights of Holiday Lights, which runs through January 2.
For more information on Kennywood’s 125th anniversary celebration, seasonal memberships, or holiday lights, visit Kennywood.com.
