New York State Records Record Daily COVID Cases

By Travis Caldwell and Artemis Moshtaghian | CNN

New York state recorded its highest number of new single-day Covid-19 cases on Friday with 21,027, data showed.

Data from New York also revealed that positive Covid-19 cases in the state jumped 154% in less than a week.

The previous record was January 14, when 19,942 new cases were reported.

“We must not take the winter wave that we are facing lightly, and we must continue to encourage everyone we know to get vaccinated, to receive the booster and to wear a mask,” the governor said on Thursday. Kathy Hochul in a statement.

Hospitalizations related to Covid-19 remain relatively low. The state reported 3,839 hospitalizations on Friday, up from 8,088 on Jan. 14, according to state data.

At its peak in mid-April 2020, the total number of hospitalizations in New York City for Covid-19 nearly hit 19,000.

The data revelations come as New York City reported that its PCR test positivity rate doubled over a four-day period. The New York health commissioner said cases had tripled in the past month.

Expert says ‘viral blizzard’ will strike

The coronavirus will strike millions of Americans in a “viral blizzard” within weeks as Omicron variant infections pile up above Delta, an expert predicts.

Already, hospitalizations are increasing as the holiday season is in full swing. Long queues for Covid-19 tests formed Thursday in metropolitan areas, including New York, Boston and Miami.

The Delta variant remains a problem. And Omicron, with its high transmissibility, could soon strike millions more, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“We’re really on the verge of a viral blizzard,” Osterholm told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday. “Over the next three to eight weeks, we’re going to see millions of Americans get infected with this virus, and it will overlap with Delta, and we don’t yet know exactly how it’s going to work. outside.”

The Omicron variant has been identified in at least 40 states, in addition to Washington, DC and Puerto Rico, according to public statements from hospital systems and state officials in their respective states.

It has been barely 17 days since the United States detected its first case of Omicron.

Omicron will put a strain on the healthcare system as more workers are likely to fall ill, Osterholm said, although most cases of Omicron appear to be mild.

“What you have here right now is a potential perfect storm,” Osterholm said. “I was very concerned that we could easily see a quarter or a third of our health workers quickly becoming cases themselves. “

Other signs include:

New Orleans says it will require children between the ages of 5 and 11 to be vaccinated before entering public schools, restaurants and other businesses.

Colleges and universities are returning to online learning.

Sports leagues are postponing games due to players testing positive.

Broadway shows cancel performances.

CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Friday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus “is increasing rapidly” and is expected to “become the dominant strain in the United States and other countries in the coming weeks.”

Andy Slavitt, former senior pandemic adviser to President Joe Biden, said that while tools like vaccines are now available rather than during last winter’s wave, “a very difficult January” awaits us due to ‘Omicron.

“For healthcare workers, hospitals, for people who are sick, even sick of things other than Covid, this poses a real danger and a real threat,” Slavitt told CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, two indicators have increased by about 40% in the past month: the seven-day average of new cases has exceeded 120,000; and the total number of hospitalizations is over 68,000.

The seven-day average of deaths was 1,286 as of Thursday, an 8% increase from a month ago, the data showed.

Getting the vaccine or booster remains key as millions of Americans prepare for the holidays.

Recent laboratory studies of blood drawn from people vaccinated and exposed to Omicron have shown that the variant may escape some protection afforded by two doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, but a booster dose restores much of it. this immunity, researchers reported Wednesday. The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine showed similar results.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their recommendations for Covid-19 vaccines to clarify that injections made by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech are preferred over Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

The daily vaccination rate is up about 22% from the previous month, according to CDC data, with more than half being booster doses. At the current rate, it will take more than two months for at least half of adults to get a Covid-19 booster, according to a CNN analysis of CDC data.

Biden said Thursday that vaccinations and reminders are essential to keep businesses and holiday gatherings safe.

“For the unvaccinated, we envision a winter of serious illness and death,” he said. “But there is good news if you are vaccinated and have your booster, you are protected against serious illness and death.”

Vaccines remain the best way to fight Covid-19, officials say

Even with the potential spread of the Omicron variant, Obama’s former White House health policy adviser Dr Zeke Emanuel said the United States has tools to fight Covid-19, unlike when it appears.

“In March 2020, we didn’t understand much about the coronavirus. Second, we have vaccines now. We have the capacity to change these vaccines. We get oral therapy. We have much better testing and testing availability. None of this is perfect, but it’s much better than March 2020, ”Emanuel told CNN’s Michael Smerconish Thursday.

Continued research on additional drugs to fight the coronavirus is ongoing.

Merck’s Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir reduces the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk unvaccinated adults by 30%, according to a statement released after the publication of its clinical trial data in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Among people who received the treatment, the risk of hospitalization and death was 6.8%, compared with 9.7% among people who received a placebo, according to the study. There was one death in the treatment group compared to nine deaths in the placebo group.

While successes are seen in some pre- and post-infection treatments, the rates of serious illness and death in those vaccinated continue to be much lower, even with data showing reduced efficacy of vaccines against some variants.

“In view of the increased risk associated with the Delta and Omicron variants, it is important to increase the use of primary and booster doses in all eligible populations,” said Heather Scobie, member of the working group on epidemiology of enhanced surveillance of CDC Covid-19 Emergency Response.

We are at war, said Fauci

The United States can win the war against the coronavirus if people continue to fight and use the weapons at their disposal, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Friday.

Fauci compared the fight against Covid-19 to World War II, which raged for years.

“We will win this war with this virus, but we will only win it because we apply the things that we have: the interventions,” said Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “We are so lucky to have a highly effective and safe vaccine. We know which public health mitigation measures are working. We just have to hang on. We cannot give up.

Fauci said Americans should be fine for the upcoming holidays if people follow CDC recommendations on vaccinations and mask wear.

“We should enjoy it with our family and friends,” he added.

CDC Director: Test-to-stay works

Walensky said on Friday that new evidence shows that “the test to stay”, which involves testing instead of quarantining students who may have been exposed to the virus at school, keeps children in school safely, even if they have been exposed to the virus. coronavirus.

“The test to stay is an encouraging public health practice to keep our children in school,” Walensky said during a virtual briefing at the White House.

Over the past few months, the CDC has worked with some school districts to evaluate test-to-stay programs. Two of the communities that have collaborated with the CDC are Lake County, Illinois, and Los Angeles County, California.

Pfizer to add third dose to pediatric vaccine trials

Pfizer said on Friday that provisional data indicated that child-sized doses of its vaccine were not producing the immunity expected in the 2- to 5-year-old age group. The company said it was adding a third dose, given two months after the second dose, to the clinical trial regimen for these children.

The company said it plans to apply for emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of 2022 (instead of the first quarter).

Fauci said the delay in authorization was necessary.

“You really want to get the right dose and the right diet for the kids,” he told CNN. “So even if you don’t like there to be a delay, you want to get it right, and that’s what they’re talking about. “