“I miss Bollywood” – Fawad Khan in interview reveals his love for Bollywood

After being absent from the media for a long time, Pakistani megastar Fawad Khan is back on the big screen with her new web-series which is underway. It had been a long time since anyone had seen Fawad Khan on the big screen since returning from Bollywood. Fawad Khan has said he misses Bollywood.

He won an endless love of Bollywood, but before that he became known to Pakistani audiences as Ashar and Zaroon. He emerged brilliantly and finally glimpsed in the Maula Jatt teaser trailer with a deadly gaze.

He expressed his experience in Bollywood and talked about the recent project he worked on in his recent interview.

Fawad Khan in conversation with the Film Companion

Ladies’ Idol Fawad Khan is making a comeback in a web series with Zindagi co-actor Gulzar Hai Sanam Saeed.

Fawad Khan in his recent interview with Anupam Chopra shared his upcoming projects, Bollywood misses, and why he doesn’t take too many projects?

During his meeting with Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan commented, “The show stars Sanam Saeed. That’s all I have the right to reveal. It has been an incredible experience working with these wonderful actors and this team. There is one thing I can say about it: maybe I didn’t know everyone one-on-one, but I had a great time with most of them.

He added: “The day I was leaving the set I told them, After Kapoor & Sons, this is probably one of those projects where I feel like I made a family on the set. There was a lot of positive energy to do it and I felt those positive vibes. I love these guys. This project is close to my heart and close to my heart.

No one has seen Fawad Khan in the past two years since the Battle of the Pepsi Bands ended. He revealed that he was working on some projects among those three films, such as The Legend of Maula Jatt, Money-Back Guarantee and Neelofar.

I’m too lazy as a worker Fawad Khan

“I am an extremely lazy worker. If I could do it my way, it would rain money without me moving a finger (laughs). I like the work in which I have participated.

I’ve never been too worried about what I’m doing versus what I’m doing, ”he noted. “Life has been a little weird. There was a long hiatus, but then Covid came along and we were all stuck at home. “

Fawad added, “I have a great time at home with my wife, kids, friends and family. During this time, I shot three films. I know I have been away for 5-6 years, but when the dam breaks there will be a lot to watch. Saari shikayatein, khatam ho jaayengi insecurities (all complaints, insecurities will end).

Regarding the insecurities, he said: “No, they are not there. I think it’s wrong for anyone to say that they’ve never been insecure. As they get older, some people become more insecure and some start to let go of these insecurities, ”he joked.

“I think I’m the last one. I just like having good conversations and good relationships with people. This is the main driver for me. It motivates me to get back to work, meet people and get up. As long as that happens, everything else is good. You don’t have to be number one to enjoy life.

I made great friends in Bollywood Fawad Khan

There is a question that has always been asked of Fawad Khan, whether he misses Bollywood or not. And he finally answered the same question asked by Anupama “Yes”.

He explained, “I made some good friends there and I’m still in touch with them. I miss Bombay, I think it’s a beautiful city. In fact, in every city I have been to, I have had a great experience.

Speaking of working in India again and with his Indian counterparts, Fawad said, “I would like them to collaborate and work together.

It is an educational experience. It increases your exposure and understanding of people from different parts of the world. It promotes friendships, relationships, and the things we seek for more peaceful times. “

There is no doubt that Fawad Khan is one of those actors who worked in Bollywood like a star and he enters the list of Pakistani actors who worked in Bollywood.

The next big story

Besides the film projects on board, in 2019 Fawad Khan launched a new thing called Next Big Thing where writers from all over were invited to express their thoughts on a piece of paper. Fawad thinks it’s time to respond to new big ideas.

He said: “I always felt there was a dearth of fresh content. Everyone wants to be an actor or a director, but very rarely do you want to be a screenwriter, cinematographer, or whatever cog that turns it.

This trend is changing, ”he said. Adding, Fawad commented, “In the case of writers, the concept was to get people to write synopses, stories and movie concepts and submit them.

We encourage this activity through our platform. There is a need for content as well as a need to feed writers. That way we could kill two birds with one stone.

But unfortunately, he doesn’t want to do away with writers only, he wants everyone to get involved, from lightning to technological development.

“I would love to see that happen for lighting and tech services. There should be workshops where you call people and can exchange ideas, learn from them and teach them something too, ”he said.

“Living within the kind of limitations we experience improves our ability to cope with situations, which we call jugaads. Between India and Pakistan it could be a great talent exchange, learning technology and exchanging ideas could be a good thing. “

What do you think of the story? Tell us in the comments section below.