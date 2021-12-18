ED will summon more Bollywood celebrities in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar affair after Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi?





Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have already been summoned by the Directorate of Execution to investigate the ongoing fraud case of Sukesh Chandrashekhars. Now, according to ETimes, more Bollywood celebrities may be receiving summons in connection with the scam affair. According to the report, apart from Jacqueline and Nora, the ED would have found financial transaction records of more celebrities. The names of these personalities would have been kept secret. Official confirmation of this development is still awaited. Previously, it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandes had received gifts worth millions from the con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar. It was alleged that the gifts in question included a horse valued at Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian carriage valued at Rs 9 lakh. In total, the amount of all gifts was around 10 crore. This development came after a photo of the two went incredibly viral on social media. The photo in talks saw the actor Jacqueline Fernandez kissing con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek. Amid the ongoing investigation, the photo has only given rise to speculation that the Sri Lankan actress is dating Sukesh, who is currently imprisoned in Tihar Prison. Before that, another cozy photo of the two was also posted on the internet, in which Chandrashekhar was seen kissing the Bollywood actress on her cheeks. Speaking of the case, it was also previously reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to contact Jacqueline via the impersonation of the caller from Tihar prison. Jacqueline, who was questioned as a witness in an alleged 200 crore rupee money laundering case, was reportedly the victim of racketeering. A previous NDTV report claimed the scammer connected to the 36-year-old actress through her partner Leena Paul. The financial investigation agency previously said, “Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. For unknowns, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is questioned about allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of around 200 crore. READ ALSO | Jacqueline Fernandez received multi-million dollar gifts from con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Reports

