Bollywood Weddings 2021: Katrina-Vicky, Rajkummar-Patralekha and more





Bollywood Weddings 2021: Celebrity weddings have long been a trailblazer. Whether it’s giving us new goals for destinations or breaking stereotypes, celebrity mass tracking ensures that what they do at their weddings is discussed and discussed in depth. The year 2021 has seen many Bollywood couples get married in the most glamorous and unusual way. From cryptic messages to female priestesses, this year’s Bollywood wedding season has been filled with creativity and unusual practices. Additionally, these couples also set limits for the paparazzi and their fans by taking control of how their weddings were covered. Here is a list of all the celebrity Bollywood couples who got married in 2021: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal The couple got married on December 9. It was a three day celebration at Six Senses of Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Before their wedding, the two actors did not confirm the date of the wedding or even that they were in a relationship. Katrina-Vicky’s marriage was highly publicized for all the strict measures they took to keep their privacy intact. There was news of their no-phone policy and plans to shoot down all uninvited drones. But once the wedding was over and dusted off, the couple obliged everyone with multiple photos from each ceremony of their wedding. Suggested Reading: 10 Instagram Wedding Moments That Captured Our Hearts In 2021 Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa After 11 years of relationship, actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15 of this year. The two were married in Chandigarh in an intimate ceremony with COVID-19 protocols in mind. Patralekhaa’s veil made headlines, its border had phrases in Bengali. The veil was designed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to express Patralekhaa’s love for Rao. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal In a low-key ceremony in Alibaug, actor Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24 this year. Dalal is a Mumbai-based fashion designer and the two have been quite open, if not very vocal, about their relationship. The wedding had a “no cell phone policy” to ensure complete privacy and only had 50 guests. Dhawan and Dalal were due to tie the knot in 2020, but the dates have been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi Actress and Miss Asia Pacific 2000 Dia Mirza married her partner Vaibhav Rekhi in a low-key wedding ceremony on February 15 this year. It is their second marriage for both. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagani and Gautam Gupta attended the wedding. The couple grabbed the headlines for a variety of reasons, from handing out candy to media people standing outside the hall to calling a female priest to celebrate the wedding. Suggested Reading: Five Desi Brides Who Captured Our Hearts In 2021 With Their Booty And Priorities Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar On June 4 this year, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate wedding away from the hustle and bustle of a city. They got married in a ceremony attended by close family members, then posted their wedding photo on social media with the caption: “With the blessings of our family, we got married today ‘ hui in an intimate wedding ceremony trip of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Film and television actor Ankita Lokhande linked the knowledge with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Dec. 15. In preparation for the wedding, the couple shared images of various pre-wedding rituals like haldi, mehendi and sangeet on social media. The couple’s sangeet ceremony took place in the presence of actors Kangana Ranaut and Amruta Khanvilkar.

