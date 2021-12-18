Actor Chris Noth Dropped By Agency Amid Sexual Assault Allegations – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Actor Chris Noth was abandoned by his agency on Friday after allegations of sexual assault surfaced in The Hollywood Reporter.

According to a spokesperson, A-3 Artists Agency abandoned Noth a day after The Hollywood Reporter published an article alleging that Noth sexually assaulted two women.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the alleged incidents took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015.

Noth denies the accusations and claims they are categorically wrong.

The entertainment media used pseudonyms for women who detailed their accounts with the actor.

A woman named Zoe said that in 2004, when she was 22, Noth raped her in her LA apartment. She said she had received medical treatment and counseling. The other woman, named Lily, said she was raped inside Noths’ New York apartment in 2015, after a night of drinking.

The encounters were consensual, Noth added in his statement to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.

On Thursday night, exercise equipment company Peloton removed an ad featuring the actor.