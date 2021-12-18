Original ‘Legacies’ actor just announced he is quitting the show | Legacy, Television, The CW

Oh no! One of the stars of Heritage will no longer be part of the hit CW series!

the Vampire diary The spin-off series is currently airing its fourth season, and one of the actors who has been a part of the series from the start will be releasing.

Kaylee bryant, who plays Josie Saltzman on the show, just revealed she’s leaving, and last night’s episode (December 16) was her last!

“As a fan of The vampire diary the universe myself, thanks to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity, Kaylee shared in a press release, via TV line.

I am so grateful to the fans and I will love them always and forever for welcoming me and accepting me into this world, ”she continued. “Josie has helped so many beautiful humans to feel comfortable with their sexuality, and I hope her legacy continues so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want, regardless of gender. .

Executive producers Julie plec and Brett Matthews said: “While it is heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved member of the Super Squad, we wish Kaylee happiness and success. We look forward to seeing his career grow in the future, and our door to Heritage will always be open to him, because the world is just a better place with Josie Saltzman.

In this week’s episode, KayleeJosie’s character had bought a one-way bus ticket out of town.

When I get back we can see where you and I are, Josie told his girlfriend Finch at the end of their final scene together.